LONDON The top share index snapped a four-session winning streak on Monday and ended lower for the month of April, with Man Group (EMG.L) and SSE (SSE.L) falling on earnings worries as Europe's debt crisis rumbles on.

London's blue chip index .FTSE closed off 39.33 points, or 0.7 percent lower at 5,737.78, and ended April down 0.5 percent as concerns over Spain's economy and political tensions in Europe heightened euro zone debt concerns and offset a slightly better than expected start to the company earnings season.

Having hit a low of 5,576.37 in mid-April, the FTSE 100 found support at the trend line which started back in October but still closed lower for the second consecutive month. Traders said they saw little in the near-term to drive the index back towards 6,000.

"To my mind the chances for double digit (percentage) gains (for the FTSE 100) in 2012 are ebbing away," Darren Sinden, senior trader at Silverwind Securities, said.

"It is not clear to me where the upside catalysts will come from, especially those that are capable of taking us beyond 5,800 once more and on to 6,000, and as such I fear that the risk therefore remains to the downside," he said.

Despite a decent start to the quarterly earnings season - of the companies that have reported earnings in the quarter, 58 percent have either met or beaten expectations, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data - Europe's debt crisis continues to weigh on the outlook for corporate earnings.

"A robust Q1 reporting season has helped, but it will soon be over, with focus turning back to macro. We see no reason to close our cautious stance as the key concerns are not abating. In fact, we think they are turning more worrisome," Mislav Matejka, an analyst at JPMorgan, said

Man Group (EMG.L) fell 3.3 percent ahead of the company's first quarter trading update on Tuesday as investors fear Man Group may be hit by the latest bout of market jitters.

The stock had risen by more than 10 percent over the last week on the back of bid speculation, but Peel Hunt analyst Mark Williamson says renewed European economic uncertainty, caused by Spain's credit rating downgrade, could hit Man Group.

BANKS RETREAT

Banks .FTNMX8350 retreated, with euro zone debt exposure blighting sector sentiment, as investors awaited further news from the reporting season.

Part state-owned lenders Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), which will issue Q1 updates later this week, shed 0.6 percent and 0.3 percent respectively.

On a forward 12-month basis Lloyds has the biggest potential to outperform estimates among its peers with a predicted earnings surprise of 12.7 percent, compared with RBS on -7.1 percent, according to Starmine Data.

An earnings downgrade for SSE (SSE.L) by JP Morgan saw the utility fall 1.1 percent, with the broker cutting its estimates by over 5 percent for 2012/13, and warning that upcoming newsflow may undermine defensive attractions.

Further weighing on sentiment, business activity in the U.S. Midwest slowed more than expected in April, following weaker than expected U.S. GDP on Friday, and the U.S. Commerce Department said consumers preferred to hoard cash rather than spend in March.

That heightened concerns the recovery in the World's biggest economy was slowing, although it raised hopes the Federal Reserve might use more stimulus to boost the economy.

On the upside, Aberdeen Asset Management (ADN.L) was the top FTSE 100 gainer, up 3.5 percent. The fund manager saw its underlying pre-tax profit rise 14 percent in its first half-year after a recovery in client risk appetite boosted assets under management and the funds house improved its fee margins.

Drug stocks provided the main strength for the blue chips. AstraZeneca (AZN.L) led, rising 0.7 percent after both JPMorgan Cazenove and Jefferies upgraded their ratings for the firm, which suffered big falls last Thursday after accompanying first-quarter results with the shock departure of its chief executive.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L), up 0.1 percent, also continued its recovery after a disappointing reaction to results last week.

Broker comment helped lift BSkyB BSY.L up 1.6 percent after Citigroup raised its recommendation on the satellite television firm to "buy" from "neutral", despite cutting earnings forecasts, saying the market is overstating the risk to earnings growth.

Invensys ISYS.L shares surged to their highest level in around six months, with traders citing persistent speculation that the British engineering group may be the subject of a takeover bid as the reason for the stock's rise.

(Written by David Brett; Editing by Catherine Evans)