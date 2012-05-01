LONDON The top share index jumped more than 1 percent on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data gave a lift to global growth hopes, pulling commodity stocks higher.

Banks were also in demand as investor risk appetite returned. Shares of Lloyds (LLOY.L) rallied more than 8 percent after the part state-owned lender reported a 288 million pound pre-tax profit for the first quarter, significantly better results than a year ago.

At the close, the FTSE 100 index .FTSE was up 74.5 points, or 1.3 percent at 5,812.23, ending above the 5,800 level for the first time since April 3.

Growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up unexpectedly in April, while new orders gained, Institute for Supply Management data showed.

"Especially encouraging, that not only the overall ISM index is showing an improvement and beat expectations but also both the ISM new order index and the employment index are showing strong gains compared to the previous month," said Markus Huber, senior trader at ETX Capital.

U.S. blue chips .DJI turned higher after the ISM numbers, adding 0.7 percent by London's close and recovering after falls in the previous session which followed some below-forecast data.

"The positive (ISM) has provided a necessary lift to the markets as data out this week had so far disappointed with the Chicago PMI and UK manufacturing PMI falling well short of expectations," said Craig Erlam, market analyst at Alpari(UK).

Volumes, however, were fairly low in London at below 70 percent of the 90-day daily average, with most European markets closed on Tuesday for the May Day holiday.

Aside from the U.S. data boost, earnings news provided the main focus for Britain's blue chips on Tuesday.

Lloyds was the top blue-chip riser, jumping 8.4 percent after its results.

Its shares had fallen by up to 10 percent in the run-up to the results.

The bank warned of a long, hard economic recovery and said it would set aside another 375 million pounds to cover compensation for people who were mis-sold insurance. But it also said it was making progress in reducing its loan book, cutting costs and reining in bad debts - all key parts of its recovery plan.

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), which will unveil its first-quarter numbers on May 4, added 4.2 percent.

As of Monday, European quarterly earnings were enjoying a better start than for the previous quarter, although results remain mixed, with 55 percent of companies that have reported so far having met or beaten expectations.

Imperial Tobacco IMT.L was also a top blue-chip gainer, up 3.7 percent after the world's No. 4 cigarette group set up a 500 million pound share buyback and said it saw a return to sales growth as it put its 2011 problems behind it.

COMMODITIES BOUNCE

Away from the earnings flow, miners rallied with copper prices after the U.S. ISM data boosted hopes for improved demand. They had earlier been hit by below-forecast PMI data from top metals consumer China.

Energy stocks .FTNMX0530 also bounced higher as crude prices recovered too, with the sector depressed earlier in the session by disappointing results from BP. (BP.L).

BP shares ended well off session lows but still shed 0.8 percent after the group announced a bigger-than-expected drop in profits, despite rising crude prices, as production fell after it was forced to sell fields to pay for the Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

"Both (BP's) upstream and downstream segments missed expectations and the group miss came despite a tax rate of 33 percent vs 37 percent in Q1 last year," Bernstein Research said in a note, retaining its "market perform" rating on BP.

Hedge fund manager Man Group (EMG.L) was the biggest FTSE 100 loser, tumbling 5.5 percent after it said clients withdrew a net $1 billion in the three months to March.

Retailers also suffered ahead of trading news.

Next (NXT.L), which issues a first-quarter trading update on Wednesday, fell 1.1 percent, while mid cap Home Retail Group HOME.L shed 5.3 percent, with its full-year results due on Wednesday.

(Editing by Susan Fenton)