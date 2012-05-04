The London Stock Exchange building is seen in central London. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

LONDON Benchmark stock market suffered its worst daily fall in two weeks on Friday after mining shares dropped on the back of weak America jobs data, and fund managers said the index was unlikely to make much headway in the near term.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index .FTSE closed down 1.9 percent at 5,655.06 points, erasing a 0.2 percent gain the previous day and losing 2.1 percent over the week.

Mining stocks, which along with other basic materials companies count for nearly a third of the FTSE 100 in terms of their combined market capitalisation, were the worst performers.

Kazakh copper miner Kazakhmys (KAZ.L) dropped by 6.2 percent, the worst-performing stock on the index.

Rival Kazakh miner Eurasian ENRC.L also fell around 6 percent and Vedanta (VED.L), which focuses its business on India, and Rio Tinto (RIO.L) dropped by roughly 5 and 4 percent respectively as concerns that a weak global economy would lead to lower consumer demand for commodities hit the sector.

Data showed that American employers cut back on hiring in April, dimming hopes that the world's largest economy was turning a corner just as President Barack Obama prepared to launch his re-election campaign.

Uncertainty over weekend elections in France and Greece, which may impact how Europe tackles its debt crisis, also hit investor sentiment. The Euro Stoxx Volatility index .V2TX, which is a gauge of investor uncertainty, rose by 6.2 percent.

"It's just not going to be a huge, fast rebound back. We don't know when things are going to get better," said Colin Moreton, a UK fund manager at American investment firm Franklin Templeton.

BUY ON WEAKNESS?

Part-nationalised British bank Lloyds (LLOY.L) was among a handful of stocks to end in positive territory, rising by 3.1 percent after an upgrade from broker WestLB.

The FTSE 100 index has traded between 5,500 to 5,700 points over the last month and Royal London Asset Management fund manager Jane Coffey said it was likely to remain stuck within that range in the immediate future.

However, Coffey said now could be a good time to buy up shares on the back of recent heavy falls, arguing that recent indicators showed that the Chinese economy remained in good shape, which could help mining stocks and other companies with exposure to fast-growing Asian markets.

The HSBC China Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) posted its strongest reading since October, suggesting that China's economy is recovering from a slow start to the year.

"I don't think the data from China will be that weak and if you take a 6-12 month view rather than a one-day view, then mining stocks could do well," said Coffey.

Coffey's favoured stocks include Asian-focused banks HSBC (HSBA.L) and Standard Chartered (STAN.L), drug maker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L), telecoms group Vodafone (VOD.L) and BSkyB BSY.L, which had record nine-month results this week despite a phone-hacking scandal at its major shareholder News Corp (NWSA.O).

Franklin Templeton's Moreton favoured stocks in the tobacco, utility, food and pharmaceuticals sectors.

Moreton also felt that UK equities remained an attractive proposition, given that 10-year British government bonds are only offering up around 2 percent in interest while sterling cash deposits are yielding around 0.5 percent.

"I can't say it's going to be plain sailing but I'm still pretty relaxed and think the UK market looks attractive if you're willing to take on the volatility."

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Susan Fenton)