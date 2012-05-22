A man walks past an information bilboard showing the evolution of the FTSE 100 index at the Swiss exchange in Zurich, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

LONDON Britain's leading share index jumped on Tuesday, driven by gains in mining stocks as the demand picture for metals was brightened by hopes of fresh moves by China to boost its economy.

At the close, the FTSE 100 .FTSE index was up 98.80 points, or 1.9 percent, at 5,403.28 points, adding strongly to Monday's 0.7 percent recovery, which followed a 5-day losing streak.

Miners .FTMNX1770 provided the main support for the blue chips, with the sector higher after a state-backed newspaper said top metals consumer China would fast track approvals for infrastructure investment to boost its economy.

Global miner Xstrata XTA.L said it is betting sluggish copper demand in China will pick up in the second half as it makes plans to boost production of the metal by 60 percent. Xstrata shares gained 3.2 percent.

Banks .FTNMX8350 bounced as well, helped by hopes that a meeting of European Union leaders on Wednesday might promote new measures to tackle the region's debt crisis, which has been exacerbated by fears over Spain's banks and a possible Greek exit from the euro zone.

"Recent history, post these types of summits, doesn't augur well but for the time being given the oversold nature of the markets, some form of bounce back is welcome," said Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Market heavyweight Vodafone (VOD.L) also lent its considerable strength to the FTSE 100 index too, up 4.2 percent as the mobile phones group posted in-line full-year results which included a 7 percent dividend hike.

"In a sector context, the fact that Vodafone has reiterated a growing dividend should provide reassurance," Espirito Santo Investment Bank said in a note repeating its "buy" rating.

Among the minority blue chip fallers, defensively-perceived stocks were weaker as investors' risk-appetite returned, with food retailers among the worst off, led by WM Morrison (MRW.L), down 0.9 percent, and Tesco (TSCO.L), off 0.4 percent.

Luxury goods firm Burberry was also lower, losing 0.6 percent ahead of its full-year results due on Wednesday.

ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

Domestic economic news was relatively positive. British inflation fell to 3.0 percent in April, its lowest level in more than two years, down from 3.5 percent in March, raising the prospect that the Bank of England will be able to inject more stimulus later this year to support the economy.

"With inflation dropping back into the Bank of England's 2-3 percent target range and 10 year gilt yields at record lows the UK is well placed to ease both monetary and fiscal policy. Additional stimulus will become especially important if the situation in the euro area deteriorates," said Trevor Greetham, portfolio manager, Fidelity's Multi Asset Funds.

The International Monetary Fund said Britain's government and the Bank of England must take action to avoid lasting damage to the country's economy.

"The IMF is starting to argue for a more flexible approach to UK fiscal consolidation in the face of a prolonged period of economic weakness and the increasing downside risks posed by the euro crisis," Fidelity's Greetham added.

