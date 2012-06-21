LONDON The FTSE 100 dropped back on Thursday, snapping a four-session winning streak on falls in heavyweight commodity stocks which were hit by fresh signs of economic weakness in China and concerns over growth in the United States.

Energy stocks .FTNMX0530 and miners .FTNMX1770 were the biggest blue chip casualties, with the two sectors particularly sensitive to the health of the global economy, and especially that of top commodities' consumer China.

A private-sector survey which showed China's factory sector contracted for an eighth straight month in June stoked fears that demand for resources might slow.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to introduce only a limited expansion of monetary stimulus also weighed on equities, which have been supported in recent weeks by hopes of new central bank funding to fight off the economic slowdown and Europe's sovereign debt crisis.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE index closed down 55.93 points, or 1.0 percent, at 5,566.36 points, having added around 2.8 percent in the previous four sessions.

"The reverberations of (Fed chairman Ben) Bernanke painting a bleaker picture of the U.S. economy than had been anticipated and news out of China indicating that manufacturing may shrink for an eighth month did little to increase investor confidence," Mike Mason of Sucden Financial Private Clients said.

U.S. blue chips were down 0.7 percent by London's close after data showed more Americans filed for jobless benefits in the latest week than expected, and as factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region contracted in June, adding to concerns about a softening economy.

"Weaker than anticipated U.S. job figures cut hopes of a continued rally down to size and saw investors once again scratching their heads wondering which direction these markets will move," Suden's Mason added.

SAFETY BLANKET

A switch away from risk-sensitive sectors led to a boost for stocks seen as defensive plays, notably drugmakers, household products groups and food producers.

Reckitt Benckiser (RB.L) was the top blue chip gainer, ahead 1.5 percent as the stock rose after falls earlier this week linked to profit warnings in the consumer goods sector from France's Danone (DANO.PA) and U.S. giant Proctor & Gamble (P&G) (PG.N).

Liberum Capital believes Reckitt and Germany's Henkel <HNKG_p. DE> have the most direct overlap with P&G although it argues that P&G's issues are mostly company specific.

Standard Life (SL.L) was also a big FTSE 100 riser, up 0.8, percent supported by positive comments from JPMorgan Cazenove.

"We believe Standard Life is an undervalued, high growth and low beta stock (relative to peers)," JPMorgan said in a note, reiterating its "overweight" rating and 272 pence target price on the stock, offering a 20 percent potential upside.

Among other insurers, RSA Insurance (RSA.L) and Aviva (AV.L) both added 0.3 percent.

Some fund managers seemed happy to take a contrarian view of the falling market.

"If I were to short the FTSE, I might close that out by Friday. I agree with the contrarian view, but it depends on your time horizon. Certainly there are stocks out there which if you buy now and hold for 5 or 6 years, you would do very well," Paul Hawtin, CEO and founder of hedge fund Derwent Capital, told the CFA UK annual conference on Thursday.

(Additional reporting by Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Hugh Lawson)