LONDON Shares slid on Friday and investors braced for further falls as a run of weak global economic data cast a cloud over the prospects for the mining and oil sectors - which make up around a third of the FTSE 100 index.

Oil prices hit an 18-month low, while copper traded at its lowest level in six months, dampened by lacklustre manufacturing numbers from China to the United States this week. A softer-than-expected reading for the keenly watched German Ifo sentiment index on Friday further added to the gloom.

"Copper is now at its lows ... With all the metals going easier, the last bit of confidence has just gone out of the sector. Everyone is getting burned on commodities," said Steve Asfour, sales trader at Fox Davies Capital.

"We would be and have been taking profits and initiating a few short ideas, in the short term I think the FTSE is coming back down ... and it wouldn't surprise me if it got to 5,300."

The benchmark UK index closed down 52.67 points or 1 percent at 5,513.69 .FTSE, having broken below technical support offered by the 50-day moving average around 5,537 points.

The UK oil and gas sector .FTNMX0530 dropped 1.8 percent, while miners lost 2.1 percent .FTNMX1770.

"When you translate recent commodity price falls ... it suggests that consensus on earnings (for the materials sector) is way too optimistic, and when the quarterly results come through there is going to be some disappointment," said James Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts.

With the uncertain market outlook, BHP Billiton (BLT.L) is likely to cut the first stage of its estimated $10 billion (6.42 billion pounds) iron ore port expansion in half, analysts and investors said, as it looks to slash capital spending. It shares fell 2.9 percent.

Glencore (GLEN.L) fell 3 percent, taking its losses for the week to around 8 percent. In addition to concerns about whether the merger with Xstrata XTA.L will go through, the global commodities firm has also been dealt a blow by the nationalisation of a tin and zinc mine in Bolivia on Wednesday. It said on Friday it may seek compensation over the issue.

The oil services sector also suffered, with British oil services firm Petrofac (PFC.L) dropping 4.8 percent in heavy volume ahead of a trading update next Tuesday.

"There is an anticipation that the trading statement will give clarity to the lack of contract awards and may well suggest slippage later in the year and this could cause some downgrades to 2013 numbers and I think that's what the market is focusing on at the moment," said Mark Wilson, analyst at Macquarie Research.

The FTSE's strong weighting of commodity and energy shares meant it drew little benefit late in the session when other European bourses trimmed losses after the European Central Bank said it would start accepting a wider range of collateral in its lending operations and assets of a lower quality. That was its second such move in six months to neutralise growing funding pressures on struggling banks.

The leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Spain met in Rome on Friday seeking ways to restore confidence in the euro zone ahead of a full EU summit next week, which many investors will be looking to for decisive action.

