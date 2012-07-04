LONDON The FTSE 100 edged down in thin trade on Wednesday, moving within a tight range as investors awaited central bank meetings on Thursday that many expect to result in fresh economic stimulus.

A U.S. holiday contributed to low volumes across the market, at less than half the 90-day daily average, with many investors preferring to wait on the sidelines ahead of the European Central Bank and Bank of England meetings.

"The market is lacking in a direction at the moment and if you see some policy responses the market could possibly continue this upward move but if you don't, they may struggle to make further progress from here," said Chris Beauchamp, market analyst at IG Index in London.

London's blue-chip index ended down 3.26 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,684.47 points.

British broker ICAP IAP.L, down 1.1 percent, was among the most actively traded stocks, as investors sold out fearing it could be dragged into the Libor scandal that has already cost Barclays (BARC.L) hundreds of millions of pounds in fines.

ICAP has said that it has never been involved in setting LIBOR rates, but rather acts as a broker of cash deposits and derivatives based on LIBOR. The broker also said it is co-operating fully with the investigations.

CENTRAL BANKS

The Bank is expected to launch a third round of its asset purchase programme on Thursday, while the ECB is likely to cut interest rates to 0.75 percent from 1.0 percent, both of which could give a lift to the UK equity market.

But traders said expectations for additional measures from the central bank meetings had been priced in.

"If either thing does not happen, the market could sell off sharply tomorrow. But if they come up with measures beyond expectations the market can see a steep rally, I don't really think it is going to disappoint," Neil Marsh, strategist at NewEdge said.

A fresh batch of weak data gave weight to those calling for fresh stimulus, with the UK service sector expanding in June at the slowest pace since last October, especially as second-quarter earnings hove into view.

"The Q2 earnings season is expected to be a weak one. I have a feeling it could be a tough July, like the one we had last summer," said Manish Singh, head of investment services at Crossbridge Capital, in a recent note to clients.

