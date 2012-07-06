A worker on IG Index's trading floor looks at her computer screens as markets tumble globally, in London September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Britain's FTSE 100 dropped on Friday when investors took profits on recent strong gains after unexpectedly soft U.S. jobs data knocked confidence in the world's biggest economy, and a key technical support broke, flagging more weakness.

U.S. employers added just 80,000 jobs in June, confounding expectations of a much stronger number stirred by an upbeat private sector hiring report on Thursday, and denting prospects for future global demand.

At the same time, analysts said that data was not quite weak enough to make more stimulus from the Federal Reserve a done deal.

"We've got a bit of negativity coming in ... The jobs numbers raise concerns about the ability of the U.S. to boost growth," said Trevor Coote, head of equity sales at Alexander David Securities. He said the FTSE could drop to the 5,200 to 5,400 range in coming weeks before staging a rebound once the summer is over.

The FTSE 100 .FTEU3 closed down 30 points, or 0.5 percent at 5,662.63, as investors cashed in on a cumulative 3.6 percent of gains over the previous five sessions.

The coming weekend and the start of the UK second quarter earnings season next week discouraged investors from leaving bets on the table. Average earnings for the FTSE 100 are expected to decline by 6.5 percent year-on-year, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine. <GB/EQUITY>

The break and close below the 100-day moving average around 5,675 points darkened the technical outlook on the index.

Volumes for the sessions were at just 50 percent of the 90-day daily average.

Miners were the biggest weight, taking around 14 points off the index, followed by oil and energy stocks which shaved off around nine points as commodity prices retreated on concerns about the health of the U.S. economy, a key consumer.

"This was a somewhat disappointing labour report, but not a cataclysmic one, and whilst there will doubtless be talk of QE3 on the back of this ... the reality is that this is not bad enough to get the Fed to embark on a new round of money printing just yet," Rob Carnell at ING said in a note.

Without action from the Fed, investors found little comfort in a triple whammy of global stimulus steps on Thursday, with expected moves from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England alongside a surprise rate cut from China.

Although suggestions of coordinated action were played down, investors fretted the steps were prompted by growing levels of alarm about the world economy.

Tim Rees, UK fund manager at Insight Investment, said the Bank of England's quantitative easing would change little.

"I still worry about the UK domestic economy as much as I worry about any other economy. Yes, it boosts confidence. But do I like domestic plays in the UK market? Genuinely - no," he said.

(Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)