Dealers monitor their screens on the trading floor of IG Index in London May 6, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

LONDON A rebound in heavyweight mining stocks pushed Britain's benchmark share index higher on Tuesday, as better-than-expected UK manufacturing data took the edge off persistent worries over the euro zone debt crisis and weak global economy.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE index was up 0.9 percent, or 48.70 points, at 5,676.03 points, after having falling by more than 1.1 percentage points during the previous two sessions.

Mining stocks, which tend to outperform the broader market on signs of an improvement in the economy, featured heavily on the FTSE's leaderboard.

Vedanta Resources (VED.L) was the best-performing stock, rising 5.5 percent. Rival Xstrata XTA.L rose 3.6 percent and steelmaker Evraz (EVRE.L) also rose by 2.5 percent.

Financial stocks also benefited from the market bounce, with the FTSE 350 banking index .FTNMX8350 rising 1.7 percent.

JN Financial senior trader Adrian Redmond said he had bought Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) and HSBC (HSBA.L) shares, along with shares in miner Rio Tinto (RIO.L) and Xstrata XTA.L, due to such stocks' "high-beta" nature - meaning they tend to outperform in a rising market.

"We bought Rio, Xstrata, RBS and HSBC, but we're not taking any big positions," he said.

Contract caterer Compass Group (CPG.L) was the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock, falling 2.6 percent after French rival Sodexo (EXHO.PA) reported a slowdown in growth which caused its shares to fall nearly 6 percent.

MANUFACTURING DATA BOOST

The FTSE extended gains after data which showed that British manufacturing output had risen unexpectedly in May.

However, a downward revision to the previous industrial output and manufacturing numbers increased the risk that the overall economy shrank again between April to June, leaving Britain mired in recession.

Trading volumes on the FTSE were relatively thin, coming in at just 17 percent of the 90-day daily average, and indicating a lack of conviction in the market rally.

"We're sitting on our hands. We don't want to be buying into light volumes," said Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar.

Other traders also said they would not take up new positions on the back of the rally due to worries that the market could soon fall back due to the uncertain economic outlook, with the euro zone sovereign debt crisis still unresolved.

"There's still nervousness. I'm not rushing to buy anything at the moment," said Bastion Capital's head of equities Adrian Slack.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Ron Askew)