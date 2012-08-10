LONDON The FTSE 100 edged away from four-month highs in thin trade on Friday as Chinese data pointed to sluggish growth for the world's second largest economy, weighing on risk-sensitive commodity stocks and banks.

The FTSE 100 ended down 4.40 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,847.11, maintaining most of its recent gains and posting a 1 percent gain on the week. Volume was once again thin, at only 55 percent of the index's 90-day daily average volume.

Energy stocks, down 0.4 percent, were the biggest drag on the index, hit by falling oil prices as the weak trade data from China fuelled investor concerns about a slowdown in the world's biggest raw materials consumer.

Figures released on Friday showed China's exports rose only 1.0 percent in July from a year earlier, against the forecast 8.6 percent rise, while imports grew by just 4.7 percent, missing expectations for a 7.2 percent gain.

"The data was indicative of a slowing Chinese economy and a slowing global economy. When China slows down the commodity sensitive sectors like energy pull back a bit more," said Stewart Richardson, Chief investment officer at RMG Wealth Management.

Concerns about the global economic slowdown also weighed on banks, which dropped 0.1 percent halting their three-session rally. Standard Chartered led sector losses, falling 2.7 percent, trading in hefty volume at 120 percent its 90-day daily average.

Peer Barclays rose 2.5 percent, leading FTSE gainers throughout the session, as investors welcomed the appointment of City grandee David Walker as its new chairman after the Libor scandal, saying the bank was acting quickly and picking a corporate governance expert.

While the blue chips extended gains for another week, some investors were worried that the market may be oversold and that today could mark the beginning of a correction to the index.

"The FTSE has had a very good run and is at a modest technically oversold position. The likelihood of making further progress is limited so the market is offering some resistance," said Mike Lenhoff, the chief strategist at Brewin Dolphin Securities.

"China today gave it an incentive to sell off a bit, and we could see some profit taking over the next few sessions although I don't think markets are going to come back hugely."

