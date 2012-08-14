LONDON Strength in risk-sensitive energy and financial stocks hauled the FTSE 100 higher on Tuesday, as investors continued to focus on hopes for fresh stimulus measures from central banks to spur global growth.

These hopes were balanced by second-quarter GDP data from France and Germany which came in above forecasts, easing concerns about the euro zone's two biggest economies, although the region as a whole contracted over the period, maintaining support for the case for European Central Bank action.

"It's bitter sweet isn't it. We want good data out of Europe so they start to look OK and might be sorting themselves. But on the other hand, that does mean that there might be a delay in, or even no stimulus at all, so you have got to be careful what you wish for," said Ed Woolfitt, head of trading at Galvan.

The FTSE 100 index closed 32.90 points higher, or up 0.6 percent at 5,864.78, having shed 0.4 percent in the previous two sessions.

Integrated oils provided the biggest lift for the blue chips, helped by a firmer crude price on hopes for an improvement in demand from fresh stimulus measures.

Banks and insurers also saw good support, with Standard Life the stand-out blue chip gainer, up 8.1 percent after posting above-forecast first-half results, with Panmure Gordon prompted to upgrade its rating for the firm to "buy" from "hold".

WATER WANTED

UK water stocks were in demand as takeover speculation swirled around the sector, with United Utilities a top FTSE 100 gainer, up 4.9 percent after press reports suggested it could become the target of an offer worth around 900 pence per share, compared with a 689 pence closing price on Monday.

"The suggested 900 pence target is at a decent premium to FV (fair value) at 750 pence but remains attractive due to the lack of any meaningful yields on other asset classes coupled with high inflation," said Atif latif, director at Guardian Stockbrokers.

Peers Severn Trent, ahead 3.4 percent, and Pennon Group, up 4.2 percent were higher in sympathy.

Volume in United Utilities was over 650 percent of its 90-day daily average, while that it Severn Trent and Pennon was 204 percent and 274 percent, respectively, of their 90 day daily averages.

"With the market having had a near 700 point rally the defensive nature of utilities have taken a back step in portfolios and as long as most of these names are not seen as strategic UK assets then progressive EPS enhancement on a forward looking basis with dependable dividend makes this sector suddenly a must addition to portfolios," Guardian's Atif added.

Volume for the FTSE 100 was more modest, at less than 65 percent of the 90-day average as the summer lull continued.

MINERS MIXED

Miners were mixed as copper prices only notched up modest gains.

Vedanta Resources was a big faller, down 1.7 percent. UK shareholder advisory group Pirc has criticised the India-focused miner over political donations made ahead of elections in the country this year, advising shareholders to withhold votes on Vedanta's report and accounts later this month.

Precious metal miners Fresnillo and Randgold Resources were also weak, down 1.2 percent and 1.0 percent respectively, as the gold price fell 1 percent on the back of a firmer dollar after forecast beating U.S. retail sales dampened expectations for any U.S. monetary easing.

Galvan's Woolfitt pointed out, however, that it is only policy easings in Europe and China that will drive markets higher, not really in the United States or Britain.

"If we were to get any more quantitative easing from China then that could be wake up the miners, which are still looking undervalued, and could power the FTSE 100 index through the 6,000 level -- they are the British market's sleeping giants," Galvan's Woolfitt said.

