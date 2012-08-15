The London Stock Exchange is seen during ther morning rush hour in the City of London April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON The FTSE 100 fell on Wednesday in sluggish volumes as weakness in index heavyweights such as miners, tobaccos and Vodafone outstripped gains in financials.

London's benchmark index closed down 31.74 points or 0.5 percent at 5,833.04, erasing the previous session's gains and fluctuating in a tight range between 5,800 and 5,900 in volumes just 66 percent of their 90-day average.

The FTSE 100 has flattened out with the summer rally waning as investors await cautiously for announcements from central banks regarding further stimulus measures.

The index added around 6 percent since late July, when pledges by European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi to do "whatever it takes" to protect the euro from Europe's sovereign debt crisis.

"We are getting the typically low volumes at this time of year coupled low volatility and a lot of tentative trading with investors waiting for the next move from the Euro zone," Ed Woolfit, head of trading at Galvan, said.

Woolfit said the probability of more quantitative easing is slipping away with economic data improving and that is being reflected in weakness in commodities while investors hunt around for cheap assets that have missed out on the recent rally.

Miners, which have spearheaded recent gains -- up 6 percent in the last month -- were among the top fallers as ENRC became the latest commodity-linked stock to raise donuts over the outlook for global demand.

ENRC shed 8.5 percent, topping the list of FTSE 100 fallers, after the Kazakh miner reported first-half profit plunged 41 percent and announced it was cutting spending and its dividend.

Earnings growth among the miners has contracted 10.9 percent year-on-year in the second-quarter among the worst performing sectors along with energy stocks, financials and IT firms, as 50 percent of European companies have missed expectations approaching the end of the earnings season, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

Index heavyweight Vodafone shed 0.9 percent, accounting for around 3.5 points, or nearly 11 percent of the FTSE 100 index's retreat.

BofA Merrill Lynch downgraded its rating for the mobile telecoms group to "neutral" from "buy", on concerns its recent rally has left its valuation stretched particularly given its falling revenues, which are 7.2 percent lower than their 5-year historical average, according to Starmine data.

OUT OF PUFF

British American Tobacco (BAT) and Imperial Tobacco, down 1.7 percent and 1.9 percent respectively, were hit after Australia's highest court on Wednesday dismissed a challenge from international cigarette companies over tough new anti-tobacco marketing laws.

Oriel Securities said the ruling would have an immediate impact as BAT generates up to 10 percent of its operating profit in Australia.

Stocks trading ex-dividend accounted for 11.86 points of the FTSE 100's decline and included miners Rio Tinto, Anglo American, and Vedanta Resources and BAT.

On the upside, Resolution rose 2.9 percent as investors welcomed strategic changes being made by the British insurance acquisition specialist, which accompanied solid first-half results.

"The statement is dominated by the change to strategy rather than the figures per se. Resolution abandons any plans for further acquisitions, instead choosing to maximize cash emergence and value, and the company will no longer seek a specific exit event," Oriel Securities said.

Asia-focused banking group Standard Chartered added 4.1 percent after it agreed to pay a $340 million (216.7 million pounds) fine over transactions linked to Iran, removing the threat of losing its New York state banking licence.

StanChart shares are still down nearly 10 percent from their close on August 3, the session before the New York banking regulator threatened to strip it of its state banking licence.

"While the settlement with the DFS may not be the final word on the sanctions violations allegations & possible additional fines, with the New York banking license still in place, we think that the most material issues are likely resolved," said BofA Merrill Lynch, which upgraded its rating on Standard Chartered to "buy" from "neutral".

