The London Stock Exchange is seen during ther morning rush hour in the City of London April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON UK equities steadied near four-month highs on Thursday and technical resistance levels kept a lid on gains with investors unwilling to push the market further pending harder evidence that policymakers will deliver more long-awaited stimulus.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index closed flat at 5,834.51, around 50 points below an intra-day peak hit on Tuesday.

With the index still up around 11 percent since early June, U.S. and euro zone central banks not expected to unveil anything for at least another two weeks, second quarter corporate earnings down steeply and equity valuations stretched, the market may need a very good reason to resume its push higher.

"It's flat-lined. A lot of potentially good news is priced in ... and we've been discussing taking some risk off the table, taking profits," said James Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts.

"The market has run up quite a bit, close to technical highs, to March highs. From here, whilst there might be a short-term upside potential ... it will be short-lived."

The 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio on the FTSE 100 has risen to around 10.3 times, up from 9 times at the start of the rally in June and compared to a three-year low of 8 times last October, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

That means that, while the market is still cheap relative to its long-term average of around 13 times, it is certainly no longer screamingly so.

Second quarter earnings also offered little cause to push stock prices higher, as UK companies have, on average, reported a 32 percent year-on-year slump in second quarter earnings, with financials, energy and materials suffering the most, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

Technical charts pointed to resistance around the 5,870 level, which corresponds to 161.8 percent of the FTSE's June gains, and strategists said a retreat now could strengthen the case for an eventual leg up to fresh peaks.

Volumes on the benchmark index remained subdued, at 70 percent of the 90-day average. Traders described recent activity levels as "dire", with Monday seeing the lowest daily activity in 13 years outside of the traditionally quiet year-end.

Normally, low activity can be a sign of low conviction among investors and can signal the approaching of a change in trend but August is historically a very quiet month, and analysts expect a sharp pick up in turnover in September.

Miners shone against the broad market, bolstered by expectations for more merger and acquisition activity in the sector on news that China's largest gold producer is in talks to buy a stake in African Barrick Gold.

African Barrick Gold shares rose 8 percent, topping the FTSE 250 gainers board, with volumes approaching five times of their daily average by mid-session. Blue chip precious metal miners also benefited, with Polymetal, Randgold Resources and Fresnillo up 1.2 to 1.5 percent.

"This potential acquisition, along with a recent pick-up in M&A in the Australian mid-tier gold sector, should be a catalyst for the mid-tier gold sector to re-rate," strategists at Deutsche Bank said.

(Reporting by Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)