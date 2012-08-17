The London Stock Exchange is seen during ther morning rush hour in the City of London April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON The FTSE 100 posted modest gains on Friday, but in low volumes the blue chip index ended only fractionally above where it started the week as investors hugged the sidelines awaiting important policymaker moves in September.

At the close, the FTSE 100 index was up 17.91 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,852.42, having closed last week at 5,847.11 illustrating the rut the market looks stuck in.

Volumes were modest at 84 percent of the 90-day daily average, with little lift from the monthly futures and options expiries which occurred mid-morning on Friday.

"It's been a disappointing week for the August option expiries, with probably only 225 million pounds going through during the auction period, so we'll have to take our chances next week," said one London-based futures and options trader.

Mounting expectations for European Central Bank action to combat the euro zone debt crisis continued to provide the main underlying support for the UK blue chip index, helped by comments late on Thursday from German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

She voiced her support for the crisis-fighting strategy put forward by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and pressed her European partners to move swiftly towards a closer integration of fiscal policies, saying time was running short.

"Comments by the Bundesbank a couple of weeks ago gave the impression that Germany were opposed to the ECB buying bonds," said Craig Erlam, market analyst at Alpari (UK).

"Angela Merkel appeared to support the resumption of the Securities Markets (bond-buying) Program, however it is unlikely this will come without strict conditions," Erlam added.

Banks found support from the euro zone expectations, reflecting lenders' direct exposure to the region's sovereign bonds, with Lloyds Banking Group the best blue chip performer, up 3.7 percent.

Energy stocks were also in demand, recovering after a dip in the previous session, as Merkel's comments gave risk appetite a boost.

Miners, however, failed to benefit from the risk-on rally, having already proved resilient on Thursday thanks to firm metal prices and sector consolidation moves.

DEFENSIVE AND DEFENCE

As investor risk appetite revived to some extent, stocks seen as more defensive, such as drugmakers and utilities, were shrugged aside.

Water firm Pennon was among the fallers, down 0.3 percent, as its latest trading update proved cautious, with the stock also weighed by a downgrade by HSBC Securities.

Among the mid caps, defence contractor Chemring took off in the afternoon, soaring 32 percent higher after the military equipment maker said it had received a highly preliminary expression of interest from private equity firm Carlyle Group.

The sector consolidation move lifted other mid cap defence contractors, with Hunting adding 5.3 percent and Ultra Electronics ahead 5.0 percent, and it also helped the FTSE 250 index outperform the blue chips, up 1 percent.

"It's hard to get too bearish on equities, particularly relative to other asset classes at the moment," said Paul Kavanagh, chairman of stockbroker Killick & Co's capital division.

"We are not standing on the sidelines ... we are exposed to the equity market, trying to keep as safe as possible," he said.

"But if you are taking risk on, keep it as near to the money as possible, that is keep alert to situations where stocks have either fallen too hard or are performing well relatively to the market," Kavanagh added.

(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)