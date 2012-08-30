The London Stock Exchange building is seen in central London September 24, 2009. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

LONDON Fresh concerns over demand from China weighed on mining stocks and dragged the FTSE 100 lower on Thursday, with investors bracing for a series of meetings that could pave the way for further central bank stimulus.

The FTSE 100 closed down 24.08 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,719.45, in volumes just 58 percent of their 90-day daily average.

The volumes reflected the fact that many investors were still on their European summer vacation as well as their cautious view on taking on more risk with meetings in the U.S. and Europe set to test their nerves.

Friday's global gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will be closely watched, as will the ECB's policy meeting on September 6 and a German Constitutional Court ruling on the euro zone's permanent bailout fund on September 12, which may affect the ECB's bond-buying plans.

"Investors are going to be clinging to every word from (U.S. Federal Reserve chairman) Ben Bernanke ... If Bernanke side-steps the issue, we're likely to see a huge disappointment in the markets," Craig Erlam, market analyst at Alpari, said.

During the recent spike up in equity markets, global investors took on more risk in August encouraged by ECB plans to tackle the euro zone crisis and signs of improvement in the U.S. economy, but more monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal reserve this year is not anticipated, a Reuters poll showed.

"For asset allocation, we're keeping our powder dry, but expect the attitude of maximum intervention and extend-and-pretend to continue as we head for a major correction near term," said Steen Jakobsen, chief economist at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

Jakobsen remains constructive on risk medium- and long-term, but feels a final test down is needed and expects a 20-30 percent correction to set up the catalyst for a major bull market.

"Still, we do need a 'mandate for change', not only in Europe, but also in the U.S. if we want to get back on the right track," he said.

MINER PAIN

Heavyweight miners have fallen 5 percent over the last five trading days on persistent concerns over waning growth in the world's top consumer China.

Mining stocks slid 2.6 percent amid fresh worries over the prospects for Chinese economic growth and a further drop in the price of steelmaking ingredient iron ore, languishing at near 3-year lows.

China said it is prepared to buy more EU government bonds amid a worsening European debt crisis that is dragging on the world economy.

Ukraine-focused iron ore producer Ferrexpo topped the list of fallers, losing more than 10 percent at one stage to hit its lowest level since November 2009.

The deteriorating macroeconomic outlook has hurt earnings in the sector, which contracted 43.7 percent in the last quarter year-on-year, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

Miners are not the only companies struggling in the current climate. WPP fell 1.6 percent after nudging down its full-year outlook saying that customers in the United States and western Europe were becoming increasingly cautious on their marketing spend.

Concerns over its outlook saw motor insurer Admiral shed 2.8 percent, prompting Shore Capital to cut its earnings expectations for the firm.

Reflecting the weak economic fundamentals faced by businesses, some 52 percent that have reported earnings in the second quarter have missed watered-down expectations, with average earnings contracting year-on-year by around 27 percent.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets, however, topped the FTSE 100 leaderboard, up 1.5 percent and rallying after a recent decline with traders citing a read across from French peer Carrefour's CARR.PA results.

Reflecting broader investor caution, most of the risers on the index were defensive shares, with water utility Pennon and British American Tobacco up 0.7 and 1.2 percent respectively.

(Editing by Hugh Lawson)