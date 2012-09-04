LONDON The FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday reflecting investor uncertainty over whether this week's key European Central Bank (ECB) meeting will deliver the goods on a hoped for bond-buying scheme designed to ease the euro debt crisis.

After rallying on Monday on hopes for stimulus measures from Thursday's ECB meeting, on Tuesday some commentators questioned whether the bank would have anything specific to announce.

"It ... seems more and more likely that Thursday's highly anticipated ECB conference will once again turn into a description of the euro zone debt crisis rather than identifying ways to solve the crisis," said Shavaz Dhalla, Financial Trader at Spreadex Ltd.

Such uncertainties hurt heavyweight, risk sensitive sectors such as energy, miners and banks, which were the top sector fallers having led the low volume FTSE 100 rally on Monday.

Market heavyweight Vodafone was the biggest individual drag on blue chip sentiment, accounting for over 10 percent of the index's decline with a 2.6 percent fall after Bernstein Research downgraded its rating for the mobile telecoms company to "market perform" from "outperform".

"With the exception of a justified re-rating around the Verizon Wireless dividend, Vodafone's share price has long been strongly correlated with service revenue momentum. We expect service revenues to turn negative for the first time since March 2010 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2013, and for the share price to follow," Bernstein said in a note.

The FTSE 100 closed down 86.40 points, or 1.5 percent, at 5,672.01, ending back below the 5,700 level for the first time since August 2.

However, some saw a chance of bullish news from the ECB.

"We see support at 5,635 in the short term and 5,700 and 5,680 held intra day, but now we look for a retest of these highs and could see these tested on positive news from Europe," said Atif Latif, a director of Guardian Stockbrokers.

"Many of the technical indicators still suggest that we will bounce from these lows in the short term given the belief that Central Bank action will suffice in preventing the selling we have seen," Latif added.

WALL STREET WOBBLE

Weakness in U.S. stocks following some downbeat economic data also took its toll on London shares on Tuesday.

U.S. blue chips were 0.7 percent lower by London's close. The market returned from Monday's Labor Day holiday to weak ISM manufacturing and construction spending data that raised fresh concerns over the state of the U.S. economy.

As the losses mounted up in London in the afternoon, there were just three blue chip risers left by the close.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets was the best off, up 0.3 percent, rallying following falls on Monday in reaction to a Nomura downgrade, with the food retailer due to post first-half results on Thursday.

Petrofac was also up, by 0.1 percent, after Credit Suisse upgraded its rating for the oil services group to "outperform" from "neutral" with an increased target price of 1,800 pence.

"We believe the stock has performed poorly on a lack of project awards over the summer period ... We believe the next few months will be better: awards should step up, thanks to less instability in the Middle East and the payoff of extensive marketing efforts in southeast Asia and amongst oil majors," Credit Suisse said in a note.

(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)