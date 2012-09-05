LONDON The FTSE 100 fell to its lowest level in more than a month on Wednesday, underperforming gains on rival European stock markets, as BP slumped after the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill returned to haunt the energy company.

Nerves ahead of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, with the ECB under increasing pressure to take new steps to fight the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, also weighed on markets.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended down 0.3 percent, or 14.15 points lower, at 5,657.86 points. It finished at its lowest closing level since ending at 5,635.28 points on July 31, and underperformed gains on Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40 markets.

BP took the most points off the index, falling 2.9 percent to 423.85 pence and stripping 9.5 points off the stock market.

The U.S. Justice Department ramped up its rhetoric against BP over the massive 2010 oil spill, but Hartmann Capital trader Basil Petrides said he had used BP's decline to buy the stock since he felt BP and the U.S. would end up reaching a settlement over the affair.

Petrides added that equity markets could fall on Thursday since he felt ECB head Mario Draghi might only offer up limited details on a new bond-buying plan, which might not fully dissipate investors' worries over the European debt crisis.

"I think the market will go down tomorrow and I will be looking to buy stock. There's a lot of cheap stocks out there, but what's cheap today may be cheaper tomorrow," said Petrides, who bought BP shares at 419 and 423.50 pence on Wednesday.

TECHNICAL PATTERNS SHOW FTSE UNDER PRESSURE

Insurer Resolution was the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock, falling 5.1 percent.

Traders cited the ongoing impact from a series of broker downgrades on the stock over the last month, after Resolution disappointed investors by cancelling plans to give cash back to its shareholders.

"Investors have lost a bit of confidence in that stock," said JN Financial investment manager Edward Smyth.

Technical trading patterns pointed to further negative pressure on the FTSE, which remains close to falling below its 200-day simple moving average level - an indicator often used by traders as a signal to sell.

IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters, wrote in a research note that the FTSE 100 had managed to hold above a key technical level of 5,630 points but would need to break back above the 5,700 mark to get more buying momentum back for the index.

"Technically, the picture is bearish. If it remains below the 200-day average, it could move down to 5,500 points or lower," said EGR Broking managing director Steven Mayne.

Mayne said he had been "short" on the FTSE, having taken out bets on further falls in the index, but was not taking any major positions ahead of the ECB meeting.

"Sitting on the sidelines seems to be the sensible strategy," he said.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Ron Askew)