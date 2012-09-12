LONDON The FTSE 100 retreated on Wednesday as optimism over a German constitutional court ruling in favour of the euro zone's new bailout fund faded, and investors focused on the possibility the U.S. may not come up with eagerly anticipated stimulus.

The FTSE 100 ended down 10.11 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,782.08, having risen as high as 5,821.24 after the German court ruling, which boosted hopes the single currency bloc is finally putting in place tools to resolve its crisis.

However, with the European Stability Mechanism ratified, investors' attention shifted to the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision, due on Thursday, with markets priced for a third round of quantitative easing to revive the U.S. economy.

"Looking to the Fed meeting, as another round of QE is widely anticipated, anything less should see the bears come out in force," Mike McCudden, head of derivatives at Interactive Investor, said.

"Market reaction to the German constitutional court ruling this morning was one of relief more than anything as at least it went through. However, the devil is in the detail."

Market heavyweight Vodafone, down 1.5 percent, accounted for more than five points of the FTSE 100 index's overall decline, weighed by a downgrade of the mobile telecoms group to "neutral" by Nomura.

"Alongside earnings weakness, we believe investors should start to consider the downside risk for Vodafone's dividend beyond this year's commitment," Nomura said in a note, rebasing its payout forecast for full-year 2014 to 6 pence from 10.19 pence.

Ex-dividend factors knocked 1 point off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with Admiral, Antofagasta, Capita, Hargreaves Lansdown and Land Securities all trading without their payout attractions.

BAE BUOYANT

BAE Systems soared 10.6 percent in hefty trading volume, with traders citing media reports suggesting the British defence contractor is in talks with aircraft group EADS about a possible combination of the two businesses.

EADS shares in Paris were 5.6 percent lower.

After the market close, BAE confirmed in a statement regarding the share price move that it was in discussion with EADS regarding a possible combination of their businesses.

"A deal with EADS does not seem like a deal that would be unreasonable given the lack of clarity for the outlook for defence companies," Atif Latif, a director of Guardian Stockbrokers, said.

"Margin cuts are likely in the future and more realistic defence budget cuts are now looming and making a strategic merger makes sense if government clearance can be achieved."

Trading volume in BAE stood at more than six times the 90-day daily average.

Among other heavily traded stocks, Europe's biggest DIY chain, Kingfisher, rose 1 percent as some investors took advantage of an initial 3 percent dip in the stock to buy back into the firm, which undershot forecasts with a 15.5 percent fall in first-half profits.

Espirito Santo Investment Bank said in a note that while Kingfisher reported poor first-half results, the stock is not particularly expensive.

Kingfisher shares trade on a Starmine 12-month forward Smartestimate Price Earnings (PE) of 10.6 times, 21 percent below its historical average.

Trading volume in Kingfisher stood at around three times its 90-day daily average.

(Reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Ron Askew)