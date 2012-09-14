LONDON The FTSE 100 hit its highest level in six months on Friday, opening the door for a rally to the psychologically important 6,000 mark thanks to fresh economic stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Fed pledged to pump $40 billion a month into the U.S. economy - an important market for British corporates as much of Europe languishes in recession.

Export-orientated miners were the top gainers, adding some 43 points to the FTSE 100, as prospects for stronger economic growth in the world's biggest economy were seen translating into more demand for metals.

"The way that the policy was communicated, the fact there was no finite amount or lump sum, that was what the market has rallied on," said Jack Pollard, strategist at Sucden Financial.

"Banks and financials are going to continue to outperform in the near term ... Commodities are going to get a big boost and we should see miners and resource companies doing well."

The FTSE 100 closed up 95.63 points, or 1.6 percent, at 5,915.55 points, its highest close since March but off an intra-day high of 5,932.62. Implied volatility on the index, seen a crude barometer of investor fear, hit a one-month low.

Strategists at Credit Suisse said companies with high dividend yields, quality growth stocks and house builders should be among the top beneficiaries from the Fed's quantitative easing. In Britain, their top picks included Wolseley, which added 5.3 percent on Friday.

Shore Capital, meanwhile, recommended focusing on UK companies that sell to the United States, including Shire and Aegis Group.

The rally has taken the FTSE 100 above technical resistance in the 5,873-5,876 area, where it twice ran out of steam in August. The relatively strong volumes - at 181 percent of the 90-day daily average - added further conviction to the upwards trend, opening the door for a rise to the big psychological level of 6,000 which has not been reached in over a year.

"Breaking the previous high that we had in August, of 5,876, obviously increased the chances to also see the connection to the year high printed on March 14 at 5,989," said Dag Muller, technical strategist at SEB.

"As long as we don't get any message from the market that it has run too far too fast, I think you should aim at 6,000-plus in this move in the FTSE ... within next week."

However, with the sharpness off Friday's move and with the FTSE 100 already up 13 percent from an early June low on global stimulus expectations, a pullback may precede further gains.

"The Fed has given us a really nice present but ... I think there will be some profit-taking on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday next week, bringing us down to 5,750 or so, and then we will push on," said Trevor Coote, head of equity sales at Alexander David Securities.

