LONDON Top share index rose on Tuesday, with energy stocks in the lead, improving on small gains earlier in the day after U.S. data allayed some concerns over a stalling of the global economic recovery.

At the close, the FTSE 100 index was up 20.87 points or 0.4 percent at 5,859.71 points, near the session peak, having broken out of a tight trading range, which had kept it pinned back close to opening levels for most of the session.

U.S. blue chips were up 0.3 percent by London's close on data showing that U.S. consumer confidence had jumped to its highest in seven months in September and that U.S. single-family home prices rose for a sixth month in a row in July.

"Prior to the U.S. open, the FTSE had been really listless with nearly nothing on the domestic corporate or economic front to provide interest, but it's been some positive data which has given the market a shot in the arm," said Richard Hunter, head of UK equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers.

The main support for UK blue chips came from energy stocks, which rose 0.5 percent on a 1.1 percent gain in Brent crude due to supply concerns as oil producer Iran increased its rhetoric against Israel, heightening worries about a potential conflict between the two countries.

Oil service firms also benefited from firmer crude prices. Petrofac added 1.4 percent, with the stock helped as well by an upbeat note on the sector from Canaccord Genuity.

Pumps maker Weir Group, which counts oil service firms among its main customers, was the top blue chip riser, up 4.0 percent as traders cited vague bid talk, noting that Weir also remained one of the most shorted FTSE 100 stocks.

Oriel Securities in a note this week spotlighted the possibility that Weir could become a bid target for U.S. giant General Electric reiterating its "buy" rating and 2,075 pence target on the stock, which closed at 1,746 pence.

Markets also got a lift from comments from San Francisco Fed President John Williams that he expected the U.S. central bank to expand its bond-buying programme next year.

The FTSE 100 has risen over 5 percent so far in the third quarter, with only three trading sessions left to go, lifted by the prospects of central bank moves to stimulate a struggling global economy which both the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve delivered this month.

"It has been a strong third quarter for stocks as a result of the global effort by central banks. However, this is likely to lose momentum over the next month or so as traders lock in gains and await the next move by the euro zone in particular," said Craig Erlam, a market analyst at Alpari (UK).

STANDARD FALLS

The bank sector was weaker, weighed down by a 1.6 percent fall by Standard Chartered due to fears of a stock overhang after a report that Singapore investor Temasek was considering selling its 18 percent stake in the bank.

Oriel Securities analyst Mike Trippit remained bullish on Standard Chartered shares: "Any potential share price weakness resulting from uncertainty over Temasek's shareholding is a buying opportunity, in our view."

The mining sector was the biggest drag on the blue chips, hit by worries over the impact on demand for metals from a likely slowdown in top consumer China, particularly ahead of a forthcoming week-long Chinese holiday.

Mining bid target Xstrata fell by 2.0 percent and its would-be predator Glencore International by 2.1 percent as investors fretted over the implications of an extended October 1 deadline for Xstrata to decide whether to accept the $36 billion revised offer.

In another M&A-related move, BAE Systems shed 1.9 percent on talk the defence contractor and its proposed merger partner EADS were considering sweetening deal terms for EADS shareholders, after resistance from France and Germany, according to sources familiar with the transaction.

EADS shares in Paris were up 0.8 percent.

