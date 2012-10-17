The London Stock Exchange is seen during ther morning rush hour in the City of London April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) -The FTSE 100 hit their highest level in more than a month on Wednesday, propelled by strength in risk-sensitive commodity stocks ahead of economic growth data from top consumer China.

Gains by miners and energy stocks accounted for nearly all the FTSE 100 index's gains - adding 21 points and 16 points respectively - on expectations that Thursday's third-quarter GDP data from China will provide a boost to demand for commodities.

China's economic situation in the third quarter was relatively good, Premier Wen Jiabao was quoted by local media as saying on Wednesday, and the government is confident of achieving its 2012 growth target of 7.5 percent.

However, the third-quarter GDP, forecast at 7.4 percent, would still undercut the slowest growth rate in three years seen in the second quarter and leave the door open to more stimulus measures from China which would provide a boost for commodities.

Among miners, BHP Billiton added 3.3 percent as the firm joined rival Rio Tinto in pressing on with plans to boost iron ore output despite a volatile market caused by China's uncertain economic outlook.

British oil major BP was the stand-out performer, alone providing almost a quarter of the blue chip advance.

BP added 2.9 percent in solid volume of over double its 90-day daily average as investors awaited news on the future of the group's Russian joint venture, TNK-BP.

The AAR consortium of billionaires that owns half of TNK-BP has agreed to sell its 50 percent stake to Russia's state-controlled oil producer Rosneft for $28 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter.

BP has put its 50 percent stake in the troubled partnership up for sale, but a disposal by AAR would clear the way for the firm to forge a strategic alliance with Rosneft.

The FTSE 100 closed up 40.37 points, or 0.7 percent, at 5,910.91, having jumped 1.1 percent on Tuesday, ending back above the 5,900 level for the first time since September 14.

"Although not a key technical level, 5,900 has a psychologically important relevance for traders, and kicking above it could prove important for sentiment going forward," said Mike Mason, trader at Sucden Financial Private Clients.

"However, there are still plenty of hurdles ahead, with Spanish bailout expectations remaining to the fore despite Moody's maintenance of its credit rating," Mason added.

Moody's rating agency gave a conditional affirmation to Spain's investment grade credit rating, as they claimed that the ECB's support along with Spain's own efforts should allow Madrid to continue to access the capital markets.

Spain is widely perceived to be edging closer to asking for financial aid, potentially allowing the European Central Bank to begin buying its bonds and backstop the euro zone debt crisis which has dogged markets for over three years.

"Central banks have signalled that they are committed to fostering recovery or avoiding total disaster, which has reduced the fear of renewed recession or a banking collapse and allowed prices to recover almost fully from last year's sell-off," said Andrew Bell, chief executive of Witan Investment Trust.

"Whilst this is testament to the supportive power of low valuations, further gains will require confirmation of an improvement in economic growth and an upturn in analysts' earnings estimates," Witan's Bell added.

After recent gains on upbeat economic data and positive corporate earnings, U.S. blue chips were flat by London's close, weighed by big falls in technology stocks IBM and Intel after weaker than expected results.