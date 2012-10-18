The London Stock Exchange is seen during ther morning rush hour in the City of London April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON The FTSE 100 rose to a seven-month closing high on Thursday, bolstered by mining stocks on a reassuring economic outlook from top metals consumer China.

Chinese economic growth slowed to 7.4 percent year-on-year during the third quarter, as expected, but industrial output and retail sales data for September beat forecasts, paving the way for improvement in the final months of the year.

Kazakhmys, Rio Tinto and Eurasian Natural Resources led the miners higher, enjoying respective gains of 2.7 percent, 2.4 percent, and 2.2 percent.

The benchmark ended the session 6.14 points, or 0.1 percent, firmer at 5,917.05, its highest close since March 19.

GKN was among the top risers on the FTSE 100 on Thursday, up 3.4 percent in heavy trading volume, with traders citing takeover rumours and bargain hunting after recent falls.

One London-based trader pointed to talk of a 350 pence a share bid from a Chinese suitor and three traders also mentioned "vague" bid talk but with no firm details.

"There could be something there. It is on a lot of broker M&A watchlists," Manoj Ladwa, head of trading at TJ Markets, said.

As investors shifted into 'riskier' assets such as the miners, defensive stocks found themselves firmly out of favour, with tobaccos and brewers the worst off.

Chris Kenny, an investment director at Smith & Williamson, which has more than 12 billion pounds of assets under management, has over the past month been moving some funds into growth-sensitive stocks, so-called 'cyclicals'.

"We'd probably bet more on cyclicals than we would on those traditional lower-risk mainstream stocks like Diageo," he said.

"Valuations have moved up which makes us cautious... but there are still plenty of buyers around for equities."

The 12-month forward price/earnings ratio of the FTSE 100 has risen to 10.5 times from 9 times since the middle of June, according to Thomson Reuters data.

BARCLAYS KNOCKED

Weakness was seen among banks, with sentiment surrounding the sector dented after Barclays set aside another 700 million pounds to cover the cost of compensation for mis-selling insurance policies (PPI) in Britain.

"This news on Barclays is important for the sector as it shows that the issue of PPI has still not eroded," Atif Latif, director of sales and trading at Guardian Stockbrokers, said.

"PPI could be the reason to halt the bank rally of late and this will be an opportune time to take profits."

Barclays, up almost 60 percent since ECB head Mario Draghi's pledge in late July to do "whatever it takes" to protect the euro from the crisis, fell 1.5 percent.

Lloyds Banking Group, up some 45 percent over the same period, shed 0.6 percent.

(Reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Ron Askew)