LONDON The FTSE 100 underperformed rival European bourses on Friday, as a fall in financial stocks offset gains in mining shares such as Anglo American.

Traders added that the market could lose ground next week as concerns over weak company results and the faltering global economy increasingly weigh on sentiment.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended slightly higher, edging up by 1.66 points, or 0.03 percent, to 5,806.71 points.

However, the market underperformed bigger gains on Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40 equity indexes and the FTSE 100 ended the week down by 1.5 percent.

Anglo American added the most points to the index, rising 4.1 percent after announcing that its chief executive had quit following pressure over its lagging share price.

"I've been buying Anglo. A radical shake-up was needed and I'm expecting Anglo to rebound now," said JN Financial senior trader Rick Jones.

Jones said the FTSE 100 had technical support at around the 5,750 point level, with investors buying the index there, but that if the market fell beyond that point it could herald a much sharper decline to come.

He added he had scaled back his exposure to equity sectors such as banks and miners, considered as more "risky" in the context of a weak economy, and added to holdings in "defensive" sectors such as consumer goods or food stocks.

"The market is starting to become a little bit more negative. We've been going into more defensives," he said.

WEAK COMPANY RESULTS

The FTSE 350 banking index fell 0.5 percent, with traders seeing the UK banks as particularly vulnerable in any future fall in the broader market.

"Going forward into next week, I expect further weakness. The financials are looking particularly vulnerable. These are the ones that will get hit the most in a falling market," said Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar.

Royal London Asset Management fund manager Jane Coffey said her portfolio was evenly balanced between "risky" sectors such as banks and miners, and the more "defensive" ones such as food and consumer goods stocks.

However, she said weak third-quarter results from leading companies was a worry.

"Earnings have been very mixed," said Coffey.

According to Thomson Reuters Starmine data, 32 percent of the companies on Britain's broader FTSE 350 index have missed expectations for their third-quarter earnings.

Furthermore, although data on Thursday showed Britain exited an economic recession in the third quarter with stronger-than-forecast growth of 1.0 percent, many investors expect the UK economy to remain weak.

EGR Broking managing director Steven Mayne said he would keep a "short" bet - which wagers on future falls - out on the FTSE down to around the 5,720 level.

"It's the underlying economy which is a concern," he said.

