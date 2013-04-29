The London Stock Exchange building is seen in central London September 24, 2009. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

A trader works on the trading floor in London January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Mining and energy stocks led the FTSE 100 higher on Monday after inflation data from Europe and the United States heightened expectations of more action from central banks to stimulate the economy.

The FTSE 100 closed up 31.60 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,458.02.

The index began to rally shortly after German annual inflation eased to its lowest level in more than two years in April, boosting chances of a rate cut by the European Central Bank (ECB).

U.S. consumer spending unexpectedly rose in March but inflation remained muted, easing concerns of an imminent end to quantitative easing in the United States.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank both meet this week, and a Reuters poll of 76 economists showed 43 expect the ECB to cut rates by 25 basis points.

"A rate cut by the ECB is now priced into the markets, however, if the ECB fails to cut rates, a sharp sell-off will follow, as investors are still looking for excuses to lock in recent gains," Mark Ward, head of execution trading, said.

Miners and oils - companies most acutely exposed to the fortunes of broader economy - rose the most.

Energy heavyweight Royal Dutch Shell gained 1 percent, while the miners, which have underperformed the broader FTSE 100 by around 25 percent in 2013 rose 0.7 percent.

ASSET MANAGERS DELIGHT

A 9 percent rise on the FTSE 100 so far in 2013, despite anaemic global growth, is giving asset managers a boost.

Aberdeen Asset Management surged 8 percent after the fund firm reported first-half revenues leapt 25 percent.

That lifted sentiment among peers with Schroders up 2.2 percent, which helped the broader financial sector, including banks, add 4.1 points to the broader FTSE 100.

Financials also received some support after Italy ended months of political deadlock by forming a government.

The deal brings an end to weeks of political uncertainty that had could have potentially further destabilised the euro zone economy, a region to which British financial institutions have great exposure.

(Reporting by David Brett; Editing by Toby Chopra)