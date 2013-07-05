LONDON The FTSE 100 slipped from one-month highs late in the session on Friday, with stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data reviving concerns that the Federal Reserve might start trimming its stimulus sooner that predicted.

The market at first moved higher on data showing U.S. employers added 195,000 new jobs last month, suggesting the world's biggest economy was gathering momentum and advancing steadily despite higher taxes, government spending cuts and signs of weakness overseas.

"Algos might have seen the headline and pushed stocks higher without realising the full implications of a stronger than forecast number," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, head of private client research at Charles Stanley, referring to algorithms that drive automated trading.

In the late-session retreat, basic resources shares were the hardest hit, with Antofagasta, Fresnillo, Randgold Resources and Glencore Xstrata falling 5.8 to 6.5 percent. The UK mining index dropped 4.6 percent, tracking a sharp drop in metals prices following the jobs data.

"It is unequivocally good news from an economic perspective, but modestly bad news from a market perspective. On the basis of the overall picture, it makes it very likely the Fed will reduce the pace of bond purchases in September," said Guy Foster, head of portfolio strategy at Brewin Dolphin.

"But after the shock, there is a very reasonable chance that the market will trend higher because valuations are undemanding, the underlying news bodes well for earnings season and the case for other asset classes is being diminished rapidly."

The FTSE 100 index finished 46.15 points, or 0.7 percent, lower at 6,375.52 after hitting a one-month high of 6,498.59 earlier. It jumped 3.1 percent on Thursday, its biggest gain in more than 1-1/2 years, after the Bank of England and the European Central Bank pledged to continue to keep rates low.

Charts indicated that the index had potential to fall further in the near term before bouncing back.

"We have seen a buyer capitulation today, with the index spiking higher but ending near the day's low. It is a topping signal and suggests we have seen the highs for the near term," Lynnden Branigan, technical analyst at Barclays Capital, said.

The initial downside target was 6,317, a high reached on July 1, he said, adding the market would probably look for investors to come back in earnest near the 200-day moving average, now at around 6,180.

Analysts remained positive on the market's medium-term outlook, saying that recent UK economic data signalled a gradual economic recovery.

Some traders liked the UK housing sector as it was getting support from the government and firms like Taylor Wimpey and Redrow were posting good results.

Traders cited a Goldman Sachs note, which said the UK economy looked to be on an upswing and monetary policy was likely to ease further. It recommended to go long UK equities via the FTSE 100 Dec 13 futures for a target of 7,100.

