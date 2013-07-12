LONDON The FTSE 100 closed its best week in six months on Friday, led higher by banks although Chinese growth concerns hit miners.

The FTSE 100 edged up 1.53 points, or 0.02 percent, to 6,572.94, 2.7 percent higher on the week. That represented its biggest weekly gain since January, and left the index 2.6 percent off a 13-year closing high hit in May.

The index opened strongly after the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones hit record closing highs in New York on Thursday, but pared some gains as worries about Portugal's bailout drove bond yields higher.

Stocks on both sides of the Atlantic have surged since the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted on Wednesday that it may not be as eager to phase out stimulus as markets had started to believe.

"It's all been on the back of Bernanke's comments this week. Yesterday the miners were up, with the financials doing less well, and now that's reversed. We're just treading sideways at the moment," said Yusuf Heusen, senior CFD sales trader at IG.

"Inevitably at these levels there will be money being taken off the table, but given the dovish comments, we're probably going to see the highs again at some point."

Earnings season in Europe picks up pace next week.

Positive U.S. earnings news aided sentiment, with the biggest U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co reporting a 31 percent rise in quarterly profit as trading revenue rebounded.

"There's been fairly good results out from JP Morgan, and that's a real bellwether," Coutts global equity strategist James Butterfill said. "PMIs suggest there's an improving sentiment amongst European corporates, so it's possible they too could beat expectations."

Financials led FTSE gainers, adding 7.8 points.

Insurers benefited from a bullish note from Nomura, which raised Resolution to "neutral" from "sell", helping its shares to the top of the index leaderboard, up 3.4 percent. Standard Life rose 1.5 percent after Nomura lifted the share's target price.

Miners, which usually benefit from economic optimism, fell 1.3 percent as investors braced for new data from China, the world's top metals consumer.

Economists polled by Reuters see China's second-quarter GDP growth, due Monday, at 7.5 percent. But China's finance minister said growth this year could be 7 percent, below the government's official forecast.

The top individual faller was Reckitt Benckiser, down 5.1 percent after a U.S. healthcare provider dropped one of its drugs from its list of medicines, prompting Credit Suisse to cut its target price on the stock.

(Editing by Catherine Evans)