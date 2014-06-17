People pass electronic information boards at the London Stock Exchange in the City of London October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Bid speculation around drugmaker Shire, a strong update from Premier Inn-owner Whitbread and a proposed shake-up of Wm Morrison Supermarkets' store management helped keep Britain's top shares buoyant on Tuesday.

Shire (SHP.L) jumped 3.5 percent, providing the biggest boost for the FTSE 100 .FTSE, after sources told Reuters the healthcare group has hired investment bank Citi (C.N) as an adviser, expecting to receive takeover approaches.

"We've been buyers of Shire recently and on the back of this we'd look to add to positions," said Manoj Ladwa, the head of trading at TJM Partners.

Healthcare companies have seen a wave of merger and acquisition speculation in the past two months. Shire has been tipped as a possible target partly because of its tax base in Ireland, where effective corporate tax rates are among the lowest in the world. The stock has risen nearly 30 percent since mid-April.

"You’ve got at least a third of the value of any bid priced in, but I think you’ve still got a fair amount of upside potential even if you buy at this sort of level," TJM's Ladwa said. He said the stock, now trading at around 36 pounds ($60.45) per share, could hit 50 pounds if a bid materialises.

Shire added 2.8 points to the FTSE 100 .FTSE, which was up 7.13 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,761.77 points by 1507 GMT (1607 BST).

The second-best riser was Morrisons (MRW.L), up 2.4 percent after it proposed changes to its store management that would lead to around 2,600 redundancies.

Morrisons, which issued a profit warning in March, has seen its shares lose around 30 percent of their value this year.

"I think you'll see bargain hunters stepping in ... They’ve had problems, there's obviously a big management reshuffle and a redesign - and the market's seeing that as a positive," said Ed Woolfitt, the head of trading at Galvan. He reckons the shares may move back towards 240 pence, the 200-day moving average. They now trade around 193 pence.

Whitbread (WTB.L), Britain's biggest hotel and coffee shop operator, reported a robust start to the year, driven by strong growth at its Premier Inn hotels. Its shares rose 2.2 percent, making it the third top riser.

Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L), meanwhile, advanced 1.5 percent. Lloyds has narrowed the price range for the sale of a 25 percent stake in TSB to between 250 pence and 270 pence, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The FTSE had fallen in three of the previous four sessions, pressured by geopolitical concerns ranging from violence in Iraq to tensions between Russia and Ukraine, as well as speculation that the Bank of England will tighten policy before year-end.

The index briefly extended its gains on Tuesday after British inflation fell more sharply than expected in May, giving the BoE some room to keep interest rates near record lows.

(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Larry King)