LONDON Bookmakers such as Ladbrokes and William Hill turned sharply negative on Wednesday after Chancellor George Osborne announced a new tax on fixed-odds betting terminals.

Ladbrokes fell 5.7 percent while William Hill fell 4.4 percent in just ten minutes after Osborne said the duty on fixed odds betting terminals would be raised to 25 percent, having traded roughly flat before the announcement.

The stocks fell to the bottom of the FTSE 350 Travel and Leisure index. .FTNMX5750

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Tricia Wright)