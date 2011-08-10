LONDON The FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening up 42-63 points, or as much as 1.2 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, extending Tuesday's late rally with a strong bounce on Wall Street and in Asia after volatile sessions as comment from the Federal Reserve soothed fears over growth and debt.

The blue chip index closed 95.97 points, or 1.9 percent higher on Tuesday at 5,164.92, bouncing off 13-month lows on Tuesday and snapping a losing streak that has stretched back over the last seven trading sessions.

In that period the market had retreated nearly 14 percent and fell more than 20 percent -- an amount experts technically call a bear market -- since its July closing high.

U.S. blue chips .DJI jumped 4 percent higher on Tuesday led by financial shares, turning around from a loss in the last hour of trading after a wild session, as investors struggled to decipher the Fed's signals on the economy after a dizzying two-week slide, with the U.S. market reversing direction six times after the Fed statement.

Late on Tuesday, the Fed took the unprecedented step of promising to keep interest rates unchanged until at least 2013 and said it would consider further steps to support growth.

A Reuters poll showed on Tuesday that Wall Street economists see odds of around one-in-three the United States will slip back into recession, heightening expectations the Fed will launch another round of unconventional credit easing.

Asian stocks also clawed back some lost ground on Wednesday, following the rebound in U.S. shares, after the Federal Reserve's unprecedented interest rate pledge, stemming a global equity rout for the time being.

Investor sentiment was also boosted on Wednesday by data showing China's export growth accelerating in July, calming fears that weak demand from Europe and the United States would hit the world's second-biggest economy.[

Global equities suffered massive drops on Monday, the first session since the United States lost its top-tier triple-A credit rating from Standard & Poor's.

But investors remained wary about the implication of the Fed's move -- that it expects the U.S. economy to remain weak far longer than previously forecast -- and this supported demand for safe havens such as gold and the Swiss franc.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, the latest Bank of England inflation report will be released at 10:30 a.m. British time.

Economists expect the report to contain forecasts of higher near-term consumer price inflation and lower GDP growth this year than indicated previously.

However, the central bank is likely to say that inflation will near the targeted 2 percent towards the end of its two-year policy horizon. As a result, the Bank will probably signal that it will not raise interest rates within the next year.

After Tuesday's news from the FOMC, investors will look to the July U.S. Federal Budget for further clues as to the state of the U.S. public finances, although the release is not due until after London's close at 7 p.m. British time.

Ex-dividend factors will knock 6.92 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with Barclays (BARC.L), BT Group (BT.L), GKN (GKN.L), Rio Tinto (RIO.L), RSA Insurance (RSA.L), Schroders (SDR.L), Standard Chartered (STAN.L), and Unilever (ULVR.L) all losing their payout attractions.

