A man walks past the London Stock Exchange in the City of London October 27, 2008. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

LONDON The FTSE was left nursing a 4.7 percent drop on Thursday with commodity stocks bearing the brunt of a broad-based sell-off after the U.S. Federal Reserve's grim assessment of the economy.

Kazakhmys (KAZ.L), down 10.8 percent, led specialty miners .FTNMX1770 lower, while BG Group BG.L and BP (BP.L), both 5.8 percent weaker, were worst off among integrated oils .FTNMX0530, as metal and crude prices tumbled.

Investors focussed on fears about future demand as the Fed's gloomy statement was compounded by data showing more evidence of a slowdown in top commodity consumer China.

HSBC's China Flash PMI survey showed factory output fell for a third consecutive month in September, pointing to a slowdown in the world's second largest economy.

The data suggested that China, the engine room of global growth in recent years, may not be able to provide much of a counterweight to flagging U.S. and European growth.

The Fed commented on "significant downside risks" to the outlook as it unveiled fresh economic stimulus measures which will see it buy more long-term Treasury securities in an effort to lower borrowing rates.

Wall Street looked set for a lower opening on Thursday, with futures for the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 all down just over 2 percent.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE was down 246.67 points, or 4.7 percent, at 5,041.74 by 12:41 p.m. BST, having dropped 1.4 percent on Wednesday.

There were no blue-chip gainers.

While traders worried that the Fed's latest plan will have little effect on lending, they did deem the market reaction to be overdone.

"We have already seen some sizeable sell-offs this month and any weakness below the 5,100 level has proved short-lived," David Jones, chief market strategist at IG Index, said.

"There is the potential for another U-turn after this early weakness if the bargain hunters are tempted out yet again."

Ed Woolfitt, head of trading at Galvan Research, said: "We've been trying to get through the 5,400 level. We've had a couple of attempts and failed. And that makes the market vulnerable anyway."

"This is a key time -- if we can find support in this region; the drops in recent trading haven't been quite down to the 5,000, so there's a channel there."

British banks .FTNMX8350 fell in London, tracking big falls by their U.S. peers which suffered after Moody's downgraded the credit ratings of Bank of America (BAC.N), Citigroup (C.N) and Wells Fargo (WFC.N) saying the government was less likely to provide support for troubled lenders.

Insurers were weak too, led by Prudential (PRU.L) down 7.5 percent, with the sector having been one of the hardest-hit in New York as traders said the latest stimulus package could threaten the earnings of some of the country's largest insurers for years to come.

"Insurers are heavily exposed to U.S. bond markets, so this "twist" by the Fed could have a negative impact on sector earnings," Mic Mills, head of electronic trading at ETX Capital, said.

Investec Securities also cut target prices for UK insurers, including Prudential, to reflect the recent equity market correction, though it said the changes were generally modest.

(Additional reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)