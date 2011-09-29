LONDON The FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen falling on Thursday, tracking weakness overnight on Wall Street and in Asia, on anxiety ahead of a German vote on boosting the euro zone's rescue fund, and an EU and IMF audit of Greece's finances.

The blue chip index looks set to fall 54 to 56 points, or as much as 1.1 percent, according to financial bookmakers, after it closed down 76.42 points, or 1.4 percent, at 5,217.63, on Wednesday, snapping a three-session rally.

Investors awaited of a vote in Germany's parliament to approve new powers for the euro zone's 440 billion euro (382 billion pound) rescue fund, and talks in Athens by EU and IMF inspectors on Greece's plan to deepen budget cuts and raise new taxes.

