The London Stock Exchange is seen during ther morning rush hour in the City of London April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON The FTSE fell sharply by midday on Tuesday as worries over the euro zone debt crisis and the sustainability of global growth prompted investors to cut positions in riskier assets such as banks and commodity stocks.

Highlighting the impact the debt crisis is having on the outlook for corporates, the world's biggest building supplies company Wolseley (WOS.L) fell 4 percent after saying the weak economy would hit its markets, despite reporting its annual profit rose by over a third.

Mark Barnett, whose Invesco Perpetual" UK Strategic Income Fund manages 171 million pounds of investments, said investors' confidence is fragile, which is exacerbating share price moves as it leads them to believe more quickly in negative outcomes.

"The key problem is debt ... Banks are not interested in lending, they're interested deleveraging (which is stifling growth)," Barnett said.

Goldman Sachs economists lowered their global growth forecasts and now expect growth of 3.5 percent in 2012, compared with 4.2 percent previously.

They estimated 0.1 percent euro zone growth in 2012, with a mild recession in the fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of 2012.

"The downgrade is centred in Europe, where they are concerned that uncertainty surrounding the sovereign (debt) situation is tightening credit conditions in the periphery and holding back spending decisions in the core," Goldman said.

London's blue chip index .FTSE shed 145.08 points or 2.9 percent to 4,930.42 by 1127 GMT, adding to Monday's 1 percent fall.

Banks .FTNMX8350 beat a retreat as worries heightened that the banking system would struggle to cope should periphery euro zone countries begin to default on the debts.

In a meeting in Luxembourg, euro zone finance ministers said they were reviewing the size of the private sector's involvement in a second bailout package for Greece, a move that could hasten the threat of a debt default.

Barclays (BARC.L) shed 6.6 percent. UK-listed financials are not protected by a short-selling ban enjoyed by financials in other parts of Europe.

Meanwhile, Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia (DEXI.BR), down 13 percent, said it would to clean up its balance sheet after concerns about its exposure to Greece saw Moody's announced a possible ratings cut on Monday.

Man Group (EMG.L) slipped 3.5 percent, with traders citing the impact of a fresh broker downgrade from Morgan Stanley in the wake of the hedge fund manager's recent disappointing trading update.

TURBULENT TIMES

International Airlines Group (ICAG.L) fell 5.7 percent on fears its trans-atlantic partner American Airlines AMR.N was headed for bankruptcy.

Global growth concerns hit commodity stocks too, with energy shares .FTNMX0530 retreating along with oil as the outlook for demand grew murkier.

Miners .FTNMX1770 were a major weight on the downside as Credit Suisse echoed Morgan Stanley's short-term downbeat sentiment on the sector, cutting 2012 earnings forecasts for diversified and base metal miners by up to 30 percent.

Lonmin (LMI.L) shed 4.8 percent and Anglo American (AAL.L) fell 4 percent, as Credit Suisse downgraded their respective ratings to "underperform" and "neutral."

Invesco's Barnett said apart from BG Group BG.L he had little interest in owning commodity or banking stocks at the moment but believed large UK corporates were in good health.

He recommended long-term investors buy into companies that offer strong balance sheets and global diversified revenues, with proven business, dependable earnings and sustainable dividend growth even in austere economic times.

He highlighted Vodafone (VOD.L), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) and BAE Systems BAES. as examples of this strategy.

Tesco (TSCO.L) was the only gainer on the FTSE 100, up 1.9 percent after UBS upgraded its rating for the retail group to "buy" from "neutral," adding the stock to its "Key Calls" list ahead of first-half results on Wednesday.

On the macro economic front, British construction activity stagnated in September, contrasting with surprisingly solid growth from the manufacturing sector in the same month.

Across the Atlantic, U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wall Street ahead of August factory orders and revised durable goods orders due out at 1400 GMT.

