LONDON Rallies by hard-pressed banks, insurers and commodity stocks led a bounce back by the top shares Wednesday as support for debt-laden Greece revived investor appetite for riskier assets.

Financial issues were boosted after the International Monetary Fund said it "definitely participate" in a second bailout package for Greece if the Washington-based lender was happy about the country's determination to solve its debt problems.

That news followed Tuesday's announcement that European finance ministers had agreed to safeguard their lenders and a pledge to protect Franco-Belgian lender Dexia (DEXI.BR) following concerns over its exposure to the Greek debt crisis.

Barclays (BARC.L) saw the biggest gains in the UK banks sector, up 7.7 percent, while life insurers Aviva (AV.L) and Legal & General (LGEN.L) also stood out , ahead 7.4 and 6.8 percent respectively reflecting an easing in bond market exposure worries as well as a rise in their equity assets.

At the close, the FTSE 100 index .FTSE was up 157.73 points, or 3.2 percent at 5,102.17. The index had shed a similar amount over the previous two sessions.

"Optimism has returned to the equity markets when it looked like the end is nigh. Buyers were attracted back to stocks as investors are becoming more convinced that European leaders are now serious about recapitalising their ailing banks," said Angus Campbell, Head of Sales at Capital Spreads.

"There was a hint of short covering too in today's move higher as it was only yesterday that everyone was running for cover and couldn't sell equities quick enough," Campbell added.

Integrated oil & gas .FTNMX0530 was the best performing blue chip sector, led by BP (BP.L) up 4.9 percent, as the crude price recovered after recent falls.

Specialty miners .FTNMX1770 also found support, helped by a rally in the copper price, with India-focussed Vedanta Resources (VED.L) the top FTSE 100 gainer, up 8.5 percent ahead of second-quarter results due on Friday.

U.S. bluechips .DJI were 0.5 percent higher by London's close, helped by some positive data, with the ISM services reading much as expected, showing a modest slowdown, while the ADP private employment report came in better than expected.

Building supplies firm Wolseley (WOS.L), which is heavily exposed to the U.S. recovery via the housing market, was also a top FTSE 100 gainer, up 8.2 percent, having fallen on Tuesday after a weak outlook statement.

There were mixed messages on the UK economy as the PMI services number surprised on the upside, but the final reading for British second-quarter growth was less than expected.

British retailers, however, missed out on the rally on Wednesday as downbeat updates from several in the sector provided a stark reminder of the challenges on the high street.

Tesco (TSCO.L), the world's third biggest retailer, posted one of its biggest-ever falls in underlying sales, while rival J Sainsbury (SBRY.L) saw only modest growth.

On the second-line, Mothercare (MTC.L) plunged more than 40 percent after warning its full-year results would be hit by deteriorating UK sales as British consumers reined in spending.

Next (NXT.L) and Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) were big blue chip fallers, off 2.3 percent and 1.3 percent respectively.

"Things might look better for the stock market today, but the high street is far from a happy place. British consumers could do with a boost, but it is unlikely the Bank of England can do much to help at its monetary policy meeting tomorrow," said Mic Mills, head of electronic trading at ETX Capital.

