LONDON The FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 30 points, or 0.6 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, extending the strong rally seen in the previous session following gains on Wall Street and in Asia, as worries over a potential global recession and the euro zone debt crisis ease.

Investors will be focussed on the latest meetings of both the Bank of England and the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday for any action to help soothe financial markets roiled by the euro zone debt crisis and recession fears.

The Bank of England faces a finely balanced decision on whether to launch a second round of stimulus to boost Britain's ailing economy, but is likely to resist calls for it to pump more money into the economy until next month, when an announcement is made at noon.

Meanwhile, most economists expect the ECB to make no changes to interest rates at President Jean-Claude Trichet's last rate-setting meeting, although it should restore long-term lending to banks, preparing the ground for a rate cut before the year-end.

The ECB rate decision is due at 12:45 p.m., with Trichet giving a news conference at 1:30 p.m.

The UK blue chip index closed 157.73 points higher, or up 3.2 percent on Wednesday at 5,102.17, recovering after having shed a similar amount over the previous two sessions, led by a recovery from hard-pressed financial and commodity issues.

U.S. stocks rallied for a second day on Wednesday, as investors bid up materials and energy shares on rising commodity prices and poured into beaten-down tech names after days of selling, helped by takeover gossip for Yahoo, and Research in Motion.

U.S. economic data also helped, showing growth in the U.S. service sector was steady in September and private hiring picked up, suggesting the economy was not yet slipping into recession.

Asian shares rose on Thursday, as the U.S. data and optimism over Europe's recent efforts to aid the euro zone's financial sector spurred short-covering and value-hunting.

Away from the rate decisions, British mortgage lender Halifax will release its September house price index at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters forecast it will show a 0.2 percent rise in prices on the month, leaving them 2.1 percent down on the year.

No other important domestic macroeconomic news is due for release.

The focus across the Atlantic will be on the latest weekly U.S. jobless claims, although given the new month they will provide few clues for the key September job report due on Friday.

(Editing by Jane Merriman)