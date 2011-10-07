LONDON The FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening up 24-30 points, or 0.6 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, extending the week's rally into a third successive session in tandem with overnight gains on Wall Street and in Asia after moves by central banks to provide support for ailing economies in Britain and Europe boosted investor sentiment.

The Bank of England's monetary policy committee voted on Thursday to undertake a second round of 'quantitative easing' by buying 75 billion pounds of assets to keep the UK's sluggish economic recovery going.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, meanwhile, said the EU's executive body proposed a coordinated recapitalisation of banks, in the clearest statement yet from a top EU official on joint action to help restore confidence in the sector.

Gains could be limited, however, by some nervousness ahead of the release of the latest U.S. jobs report, due at 1:30 p.m. British time.

U.S. non-farm payrolls are forecast to have risen by 60,000 in September, after being unchanged in the previous month, with the jobless rate seen steady at 9.1 percent.

The UK blue chip index closed 189.09 points, or 3.7 percent higher on Thursday at 5,291.26, eradicating losses sustained in the first two trading days this week, led by strength in miners.

That heavyweight sector is also expected to drive the gains in London on Friday as copper rose more than 1 percent on Friday and is on course for its best week since April as efforts in Europe to contain the sovereign debt crisis drew buyers back to one of the hardest hit commodities in the past quarter.

U.S. stocks ended higher for a third day in a row on Thursday, and Asian equities gained on Friday, as developing euro zone plans to backstop European banks provided investors with hope the threat of a financial crisis was waning.

Ahead of the U.S. jobs report, investors will have the latest British wholesale inflation numbers to assess, with PPI output numbers seen up 0.7 percent in September, after a 1.9 percent fall in the previous month, and PPI output numbers up 0.1 percent, unchanged from Augusts' increase.

August U.S. consumer credit numbers will be released at 4 p.m. British time.