The London Stock Exchange building is seen in central London September 24, 2009. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

LONDON Britain's top share index jumped to a near three-month high on Thursday as bullish investors uncorked their champagne bottles and toasted Europe's plan to tackle its debt crisis.

The upbeat news from Europe boosted appetite for riskier assets such as banking and commodity stocks, which helped the UK's benchmark index .FTSE surge 160.58 points or 2.9 percent to 5,713.82, its highest close since early August.

London's blue chips have gained more than 19 percent since plunging to a year's low on August 9, when concerns peaked over Europe's debt crisis and the threat of a global slowdown.

Financials rallied as the deal boosted confidence that politicians were keen to do what it takes to prevent the collapse of the banking system.

Barclays (BARC.L) leapt 17.6 percent, leading the bank sector .FTNMX8350 higher, while Aviva (AV.L), up 8.8 percent, headed a strong performance by insurers .SXIP.

The FTSE is now just 2.9 percent off breaking even for the year, while the FTSE Volatility index .VFTSE hit a three-month low, a sign that investors' nerves had calmed.

Earlier the index broke through the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level of around 5,590 from the August low and just failed to hold above the 200-day moving average around 5,720.

After marathon talks in Brussels European leaders agreed banks holding Greek debt should accept a 50 percent "haircut". A mechanism to boost the euro zone's main bailout fund would be extended to about 1 trillion euros and banks must also raise more capital to protect them against losses resulting from any future government defaults.

Adding to the upbeat mood, U.S. data showed the economy grew at its fastest pace in a year in the third quarter, calming fears the World's biggest economy was heading back into recession.

"The train is back on the tracks, but don't expect a smooth ride just yet," said David Miller, partner at Cheviot Asset Management, which has 3.5 billion pounds of assets under management.

"It is good to see progress (in Europe), but we are still a fair way off a sound resolution ... Real money will be needed to resolve the debt problem; the question now is where this is going to come from. Until then, sentiment will remain fragile."

WHERE NEXT?

Darren Sinden, a trader at Silverwind Securities, said: "The fact the EU was able to draft the bailout proposal at all was welcomed but it remains light on detail."

Sinden said banks will ultimately need to raise additional funds and he has reservations about the self-insurance structure for the EFSF, among other concerns.

"The initial exuberance may ebb away over the comings days as investors think more about what has not been said rather than what has."

For now, commodity issues saw strong demand as investors moved back into riskier assets, with crude oil, copper CMCU3 and gold all gaining.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) was a top energy gainer, up 1.2 percent, after reporting a doubling in third-quarter net profit, thanks to higher oil prices.

Miners .FTNMX1770 were the second top performing sector on hopes the deal in Europe would spur growth in the region, which had all but stagnated, and improve the outlook for demand.

Kazakhmys (KAZ.L) rose 9.4 percent after saying it was on track to meet its full-year target.

Defensive stocks, which had led the index higher on Wednesday as nervous investors turned to stocks seen as a shelter for their investments in case a deal could not be reached in Europe, inevitably fell back.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca (AZN.L) underperformed the FTSE after its third-quarter results failed to excite and analysts said the market had been anticipating higher EPS due to foreign exchange effects.

Peers GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) and Shire (SHP.L), which reports on Friday, fell as much as 1.6 percent, while other defensives including utility National Grid (NG.L) and British American Tobacco (BATS.L) shed up to 0.6 percent. (Editing by David Holmes)