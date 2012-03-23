The FTSE 100 edged up early on Friday, with the FTSE 100 set to record its heaviest weekly loss in 2012, as concerns over global growth and the waning effect of central banks' liquidity boost kept investors appetite for risk at bay.

London's blue-chip index .FTSE crept up 14.06 points, or 0.2 percent, higher at 5,859.71, having shed 0.8 percent in the previous session as China emitted further signs of growth pains and poor manufacturing data out of Europe prompted falls in cyclical shares such as miners.

The previous session's biggest fallers bounced slightly, with miners .FTNMX1770 and banks .FTNMX8350 higher as investors bought in early on the dips.

BT (BT.L), however, was the top gainer, up 5 percent after saying it would pay 2 billion pounds into its pension fund this month as part of a new, nine-year deal that results in much smaller annual cash payments.