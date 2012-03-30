LONDON Britain's top share index pushed higher in early deals on Friday, rallying after recent sharp falls on the final session of the month and the first-quarter, supported by a rebound from recently hard-pressed commodity and banking issues.

At 8.10 a.m. British Time, the FTSE 100 .FTSE index was up 21.58 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,763.61, having dropped 1.2 percent on Thursday to reach a closing low for the month.

Miners .FTNMX1770 provided the biggest boost for the blue chips as copper prices rallied 0.5 percent after a recent drop, with Kazakhmys (KAZ.L) the top performer, up 2.2 percent, helped by positive comment from Nomura.

(Reporting by Jon Hopkins)