A man walks past the London Stock Exchange in the City of London October 27, 2008. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

LONDON Strong gains by mining stocks helped pull Britain's top share index higher on the first session of the second-quarter after surprisingly strong Chinese manufacturing data eased recent worries over the country's economic outlook.

At 08:05 British time, the FTSE 100 .FTSE index was up 12.19 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,783.03, having gained 0.5 percent on Friday.

Rio Tinto (RIO.L) was the top blue-chip gainer, up 1.9 percent, heading a firmer mining sector as copper prices pushed higher in reaction to the strong data from China, the world's top metals consumer.

China's official Purchasing Managers' Index surged to an 11-month high of 53.1 in March, up from February's 51 easily beating forecasts of 50.5.