LONDON Britain's top shares fell in early trade on Tuesday as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend, tracking steep falls on Wall Street in the aftermath of Friday's disappointing U.S. jobs report.

The UK benchmark .FTSE was down 41.36 points, or 0.7 percent, at 5,682.31 by 0713 GMT, as UK investors had their first chance to react to the U.S. employment report following the Easter break.

That weaker sentiment was also evident in the the FTSE 100 Volatility index .VFTSE, which jumped nearly 9 percent.

Mining stocks .FTNMX1770 were out of favour, with India-focused Vedanta Resources (VED.L) among the worst off, down 1.9 percent, after it posted a drop in full-year iron ore output.