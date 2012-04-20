LONDON The FTSE 100 index ticked lower in early deals, carrying over Thursday's cautious performance, with investors happy to stick to the sidelines ahead of an International Monetary Fund meeting and French presidential elections this weekend, unsettled by worries over global growth and euro zone debt.

At 0709 GMT, the FTSE 100 index .FTSE was down 8.21 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,736.34, having essentially ended flat on Thursday, down 0.01 percent.

Modest gains in banks .FTNMX8350 and miners .FTNMX1770 were countered by weakness in integrated oils .FTNMX0530 and in market heavyweight Vodafone (VOD.L), with the mobile telecoms firm still weighing up the possibilities of a bid for mid cap C&W Worldwide CWP.L, down 0.8 percent.

(Reporting by Jon Hopkins)