Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
LONDON The FTSE 100 index ticked lower in early deals, carrying over Thursday's cautious performance, with investors happy to stick to the sidelines ahead of an International Monetary Fund meeting and French presidential elections this weekend, unsettled by worries over global growth and euro zone debt.
At 0709 GMT, the FTSE 100 index .FTSE was down 8.21 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,736.34, having essentially ended flat on Thursday, down 0.01 percent.
Modest gains in banks .FTNMX8350 and miners .FTNMX1770 were countered by weakness in integrated oils .FTNMX0530 and in market heavyweight Vodafone (VOD.L), with the mobile telecoms firm still weighing up the possibilities of a bid for mid cap C&W Worldwide CWP.L, down 0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Jon Hopkins)
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is mulling changes to how it calculates U.S. trade deficits in a way that would likely help bolster political arguments to renegotiate key trade deals, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people involved in the discussions.