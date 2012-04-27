LONDON Weakness in heavyweight banks and mining stocks led the leading share index lower in early deals on Friday, falling back after three sessions of gains with investors' appetite for risk reversed after euro zone debt concerns were heightened by a credit rating downgrade for Spain.

Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating on Spain by two notches to BBB-plus on Thursday and put it on negative outlook, citing expectations that government finances will deteriorate even more than previously thought as a result of a contracting economy and an ailing banking sector.

At 0711 GMT, the FTSE 100 .FTSE index was down 31.46 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,717.26, reversing the previous session's 0.5 percent advance.

Investors were also bracing for an Italian debt auction on Friday. The country is set to offer up to 6.25 billion euros in bonds, with borrowing costs expected to climb above 5.5 percent for the benchmark 10-year bond. It yielded 5.8 percent on Thursday, up from an auction level of 5.2 percent at the March sale.

(Reporting by Jon Hopkins)