The London Stock Exchange is seen during ther morning rush hour in the City of London April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON A rally by recently hard-pressed banks dragged the top share index modestly higher in early deals on Wednesday following sharp falls in the previous session.

However, with a big batch of blue chips trading ex-dividend and with another flood of corporate earnings to digest the underlying mood was cautious.

At 7.10 a.m, the FTSE 100 .FTSE index was up 15.87 points, or 0.3 percent at 5,570.42, having closed down 1.8 percent on Tuesday to hit its lowest closing level this year.

ITV (ITV.L) was the top blue chip gainer, up 4.2 percent as Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster said it expects to outperform the wider TV market in 2012.

Stocks trading without the entitlement to their latest dividend chopped a hefty 15.37 points off the FTSE 100 index.

Aberdeen Asset Management (ADN.L), Antofagasta (ANTO.L), BP (BP.L), Bunzl (BNZL.L), G4S (GFS.L), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L), Randgold Resources (RRS.L), Rexam REX.L, Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), and Unilever (ULVR.L) all traded ex-dividend.

(Reporting by Jon Hopkins)