Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
LONDON The benchmark share index edged higher in early morning trade on Thursday, led by heavyweight energy shares including Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L)
The FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 15.31 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,545.36 points by 7.01 a.m., recovering slightly after ending down 0.4 percent on Wednesday, at its lowest level so far this year.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.
Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion (£27.2 billion) merger deal on Tuesday, after a U.S. judge ruled in January the combination would stifle competition in the private Medicare Advantage programme for retirees.