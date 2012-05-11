LONDON Banks led a drop back by Britain's top share index on Friday, reversing the previous session's modest gains, with the sector and the market spooked by news JPMorgan (JPM.N) has incurred a $2 billion (1.2 billion pounds) loss from a failed hedging strategy.

At 08:08 a.m. British time, the FTSE 100 .FTSE index was down 21.75 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,522.20, having added 0.3 percent on Thursday, a gain that marked a stabilisation after the index had shed 4 percent over the previous three sessions.

Barclays (BARC.L) was among the worst performers given its large exposure to U.S. investment banking, shedding 1.6 percent as JPMorgan stunned investors with news that its Chief Investment Office had incurred "significant mark-to-market losses" that it said could "easily get worse".

The news sent the U.S. investment bank's stock down nearly 7 percent in after-hours trading and caused U.S. stock index futures to fall sharply.

(Reporting by Jon Hopkins)