Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
LONDON Britain's leading share index slipped back modestly in early deals on Monday, steadying a touch after a torrid run of losses in the previous week, although the mood remained cautious as worries over the euro zone continued to sap investor sentiment, with little to provide reassurance from a meeting of G8 leaders at the weekend.
At 0811 British time, the FTSE 100 .FTSE index was down 9.68 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,257.94, having dropped 1.3 percent on Friday to record its third consecutive week of losses.
G8 leaders stressed their "imperative" was to promote growth and jobs and gave verbal backing for Greece to stay in the euro. But despite calls from the United States for immediate moves to boost growth, no sign emerged that Germany would soften its stance on austerity as the cure for Europe's debt problems.
Weak commodity stocks were the main drag on blue chip sentiment, but a rally by recently hard-pressed banks .FTNM8350 limited the declines, with global lender HSBC (HSBA.L) up 0.2 percent ahead of a shareholders meeting on Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).