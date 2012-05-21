A worker on IG Index's trading floor looks at her computer screens as markets tumble globally, in London September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Britain's leading share index slipped back modestly in early deals on Monday, steadying a touch after a torrid run of losses in the previous week, although the mood remained cautious as worries over the euro zone continued to sap investor sentiment, with little to provide reassurance from a meeting of G8 leaders at the weekend.

At 0811 British time, the FTSE 100 .FTSE index was down 9.68 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,257.94, having dropped 1.3 percent on Friday to record its third consecutive week of losses.

G8 leaders stressed their "imperative" was to promote growth and jobs and gave verbal backing for Greece to stay in the euro. But despite calls from the United States for immediate moves to boost growth, no sign emerged that Germany would soften its stance on austerity as the cure for Europe's debt problems.

Weak commodity stocks were the main drag on blue chip sentiment, but a rally by recently hard-pressed banks .FTNM8350 limited the declines, with global lender HSBC (HSBA.L) up 0.2 percent ahead of a shareholders meeting on Monday.

(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; editing by Simon Jessop)