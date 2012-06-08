Dealers monitor their screens on the trading floor of IG Index in London May 6, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

LONDON Riskier assets led top shares lower early on Friday, echoing weakness overnight in Asia and the United States, and extending falls from the previous session after the U.S. Federal Reserve dimmed hopes of fresh stimulus.

By 0701 GMT, London's blue-chip index was down 32.75 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,414.34, having finished up 1.2 percent on Thursday, boosted by China cutting its interest rates, which helped riskier banking and commodity shares rally.

The close, however, was well off the intraday high after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke soured sentiment as he showed reluctance to give fresh stimulus now to the world's largest economy.

Technical analysts said despite breaking out of the 5,250-5,400 trading range, the later fall on the FTSE 100 indicated a short-term overbought condition and the possibility of a downside retracement, with upside resistance seen around 5,600.

Adding further pressure, was concerns imminent economic data from the world's fastest growing economy could be grim, taking the gloss off China's first rate-cut in four years.

(Written by David Brett; editing by Simon Jessop)