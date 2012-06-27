A trader works at AHL-MAN asset management company in the city of London, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

LONDON Benchmark share index edged higher on Wednesday, lifted by banking stocks, although traders said the market may fall back later due to persistent worries over Europe's debt crisis.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 22.20 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,468.16 points. Banks were among the best performing stocks, with Barclays up 1.3 percent while the FTSE 350 banking sector rose 0.8 percent.

"The banks are performing reasonably well but I fully expect this market to run out of steam," said Mike Turner, European equity options broker at London-based firm XBZ Ltd.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)