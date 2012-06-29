Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
LONDON FTSE 100 jumped to a one-week high in early trade on Friday, as an unexpected raft of measures to tackle the euro zone crisis lifted risk appetite and bolstered banks.
The benchmark index .FTSE was up 1.5 percent, or 84.73 points, at 5,577.77 points by 0703 GMT.
(Reporting By Toni Vorobyova)
Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
BARCELONA, Spain Nokia's newly revitalised phone business went back to the future on Sunday, re-introducing a brightly coloured version of the classic 3310 talk and text phone, the world's most popular device in the year 2000.
BARCELONA, Spain Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica announced a new strategy on Sunday promising to give customers back control of their own data with the help of a new digital personal assistant.