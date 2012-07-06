A worker on IG Index's trading floor looks at her computer screens as markets tumble globally, in London September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON The FTSE 100 fell back in early trade on Friday, with investors cautious ahead of key U.S. jobs data, worried that an encouraging report might lower the chance of another round of policy action in the United States.

Some analysts have upgraded their forecasts for U.S. June non-farm payrolls numbers, due at 1:30 p.m. British time, following Thursday's U.S. private sector jobs data which came in much better than expected. The ADP report showed an addition of 176,000 job last month, against a forecast of 105,000.

Credit Agricole revised its prediction for non-farm payrolls numbers to 135,000 from 100,000, while Goldman Sachs increased its forecast to 125,000 from 75,000. A Thomson Reuters survey published earlier this week had predicted an addition of 90,000 workers.

At 8:04 a.m, the FTSE 100 .FTSE index was down 12.40 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,680.23, having closed 0.1 percent higher on Thursday.

Weakness in energy stocks .FTNMX0530 and miners .FTNMX1770 were the main drags on blue chip sentiment as commodity prices fell on demand concerns, with moves by central banks in Europe, Britain, and China on Thursday to loosen monetary policy to boost growth spooking investors who saw the measures as a sign of growing alarm about the global economic slowdown.

(Reporting by Jon Hopkins)